The HoMedics deep sleep mini sound device can improve the quality and quantity of sleep for just $45

If you have trouble turning off at night and your sleep is suffering, a white noise machine may be the answer to your struggles.

That HoMedic’s Deep Sleep Mini is compact enough to take up almost nothing on your bedside cabinet, but powerful enough to drown out snorers and other annoying background noise to give you the perfect environment to rest.

And at $44.99, the sound machine is much cheaper than changing sheets or a mattress in the pursuit of better sleep.

This compact device can help you go from struggling with sleep to dancing into dreamland. There are three noise options plus two natural sounds (rain and thunder) to drown out any ambient noise in your room or outside and make you focus on relaxing and unwinding. There are also three guided meditation options, auto-off and a 12-hour battery life. Store

HoMedic’s deep sleep mini takes up almost no space on a cabinet and has a slim, streamlined shape

Instead of lying awake for hours and being annoyed by noise that you can’t control, it is Deep Sleep Mini allows you to choose from five sound options including white, brown and pink noise as well as two nature sounds, thunder and rain.

Having a constant background noise can not only help you fly faster by calming your mind and relaxing your body, but it can help you sleep longer by reducing the shock of sudden noises.

If you’re really struggling to switch off, there’s even a guided meditation mode to guide you through relaxing body and mind. Choose from three different sleep therapy programs.

An auto-off timer lets you enjoy up to 90 minutes of sound before it shuts off, so you don’t have to worry about getting up to turn it off

An average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from customers on the HoMedics website suggests that it has helped many shoppers sleep better and thus have more energy for daily life.

‘That Homedics DeepSleep Mini is by far the best sleep aid on the planet,’ praised a user who previously had trouble sleeping. “I bought my unit about three months ago and I’ve had the best sleep in years.”

Suitable for both adults and children, this device has also provided welcome relief to parents who struggle to get their children to sleep. You can even choose between blue and gray to match the bedroom decor.

Available in blue or grey, the HoMedics Deep Sleep Mini will fit seamlessly into any bedroom – helping children and adults sleep deeper and longer

Another shopper added: ‘Anyone with children these days knows that white noise (or brown or pink) can be an important tool in getting your baby to calm down and sleep. We bought this for our nursery and it’s honestly the one item I couldn’t live without.’

That sound machine can run for 12 hours on a single charge, but if you just need it to fall asleep, you can set it to run for 30, 60 or 90 minutes and automatically turn off.

Since it’s small enough to take with you on your travels, you can create your perfect sleeping environment wherever you are in the world.