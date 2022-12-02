The home where four Idaho University students were killed had SIX people in the lease

A mysterious sixth person lived in the home where four University of Idaho students were slaughtered on Nov. 13, though police in the sleepy college town of Moscow say they were not home when the murders occurred.

The development came as family and friends came together to honor and remember Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Maddie May, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in their off-campus home.

No suspects have been publicly identified and the murder weapon or weapons have not been recovered.

The sixth person was on the house’s lease, so it’s not clear if they actually lived there. The person was not identified by Moscow police.

Earlier, authorities had said only five people lived in the home, Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle as well as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, who were not injured in the attack and are not considered suspects.

Meanwhile, University of Idaho students back on campus after the Thanksgiving holiday are taking extreme precautions as public safety concerns mount.

Some students told Fox News in a series of interviews that they have started arming themselves with knives, bear spray and tasers to protect themselves.

Kaylee and Madison were found on the top floor of the home in Moscow, Idaho. College lovers Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found in a bedroom on the second floor while survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor

In other new information released to the public, Moscow police said scientists from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services crime lab are working on the case and will provide the results of their tests.

Police also said they maintain the theory that this was a targeted attack, but they don’t know if the house or persons inside were targeted.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office also caused confusion this week when their office released a statement that appeared to disprove the theory that the killings were targeted.

In a new statement, Moscow police said: “We remain consistent in our belief that this was indeed a targeted attack, but have not concluded whether the target was the residence or the occupants.”

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke lived in the modest Moscow tenement with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen but survived the attack. They have been ruled out as suspects

The admission comes after officials said for weeks they believed the attack was targeted but did not provide more information

A police spokesman also stressed that the department, as well as the Idaho State Police, will not allow the case to go cold.

Speak against Jesse Watters prime time one student spoke of the near-panic on campus and said, “I’m more careful now. I used to always keep my doors locked and not anymore.’

While others discussed the array of weapons they arm themselves with, including tasers, bear spray, and knives.

In discussing the progress researchers have made, one student said, “They haven’t given us much information. I think there’s a lot more evidence that we just don’t know they do.”

Another student said, “Unfortunately, I think they’re running out of time, because the longer they’re dragged out, the harder it gets to catch or find someone.”

Another added: ‘The suspect]may still be present and the release of information could scare him enough to leave the country.’

To coincide with the lack of information being released by the police, students have developed their own theories.

One student told Fox, “I think it’s either a college student who’s on campus or, frankly, a serial killer.” A second student also said, “There’s about a 50 percent chance it’s probably a student.”

On Monday, Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell, 49, said: “We still believe it was a targeted attack based on the evidence at the scene and how everything developed, which we know. We think that’s right.’

It comes days after Moscow police revealed it had received “hundreds of pieces of information” suggesting one of those Goncalves had a stalker — authorities have yet to confirm the theory, though.

Snell said the theory plays into the idea that one of the four was targeted, but declined to say which of the victims police believe is the target, describing it as a “delicate question.”

He said: “That is part of the ongoing investigation. That’s a very delicate question and if we can say that or if we can say that, we certainly will.

“It’s a lot like the whole stalking thing, isn’t it. If there were a stalker, it would be someone who is extremely interested.

You can’t deal all your cards at once. We try to find the different potential participants.’

Last Wednesday, loved ones and community members gathered on campus for the ceremony in memory of the four students.

Steve Goncalves spoke of his daughter’s death at a candlelight vigil on campus on Wednesday

Goncalves’ father, Steve, first revealed how his daughter died in the same bed with her longtime best friend, Maddie.

The grieving father called the girls “absolutely beautiful” and shared his gratitude that the girls had found each other in sixth grade.

“And every day they did their homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” Steve said.

‘Then they started looking at universities of applied sciences, they came together here. They eventually get together in the same apartment. And in the end… they died together in the same room, in the same bed.”

Steve said at the wake that during this dark time he found comfort in knowing his daughter was with her best friend.

“But the great thing about always being together,” he continued, was that they were “with their best friends all over the world.”

“It’s like a book, it’s like a kind of horrible chapter, but there’s beauty in it. And we’re gonna get justice, we’re gonna figure this out. This community deserves that,” he said.

Steve Gonclaves revealed this week that he was not holding a funeral for his daughter for fear her “monster killer” would attend.

In an interview with Fox News, the girl’s father also said that police have reached out to multiple outside agencies for additional help with the case and the vast amount of evidence that needs to be tested and sorted.

“They’re going to have to go through that point by point and that’s going to take a lot of time,” he told Fox. “That’s why they contacted other facilities to help them with that lab work.”