The holidays are back, but how to dress? a vacation guide

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite the seasonal triple virus threat, the holidays are back and bringing with them the potential for dress code mayhem.

White tie, black tie, creative/festive black tie, semi-formal: It might take a little extra re-entry energy to figure out these pre-pandemic guidelines in a weary world more accustomed to sweats and sneakers.

Invitations sometimes do not specify attire, leaving it until the RSVP phase or expecting invitees to infer based on experience or an event description. Perhaps that was easier before the pandemic, but many people are ready to rise to the challenge, ditch their slinky, casual clothes and dress up once more.

“The stories I hear from people is that they’re happy for the chance to take their sweatpants off,” said Lizzie Post, Emily Post’s great-great-granddaughter and co-author of a new, rejuvenated edition of “Emily Post’s Etiquette” to mark the 100th anniversary of the book.

With the help of the Post Office, a summary from most formal to least formal attire:

WHITE TIE

This, the most formal traditional attire, consists of a white bow tie, a black jacket with tails, matching trousers, and white evening vests. Change a morning coat for a day.

Think royal events, ultra-galas, or super-formal weddings.

“I think the thing that worries people the most is formal attire because most of us have few occasions to wear it,” Post said. “That’s one that most people stress about, but it’s a category that’s pretty well defined.”

By well-defined he means: pants with a satin or chevron stripe; plain-front shirts with a bow tie collar and French cuffs; rigid white piqué vests; cufflinks or studs; black or white braces; black socks; and black patent leather or oxford shoes with laces. Button studs or lined buttons are options.

Chesterfield coats, which are formal, dark in color, and knee-length with velvet collars, are suitable as cold-weather outerwear, unlike the down parka.

Dresses are floor length, or possibly VERY formal two piece suits, with optional gloves of different lengths. A combination of dress and pants is rare.

BLACK TIE

It is the next most formal outfit and means tuxedos in black or midnight blue. Collars can be wing or regular in white. The bow ties are black. So are suspenders or suspenders. Vests are optional, but forget the cummerbund if a vest is worn.

Not any sash will do. Make sure it matches the fabrics of the bow tie and lapel. The footwear is the same as the white tie. White tuxedos are acceptable in summer or hot climates.

Dresses are also floor-length here, but can be more casual than the white tie in materials and structure. A very formal cocktail dress might work if the hem is at or below the knee.

The black tie is much more familiar to many than the white tie, Post said.

BLACK TIE/CREATIVE/FESTIVE

The outfit is the same as the black tie but with added colors or embellishments for a little more dazzle.

For dresses and two-piece sets, there’s leeway to experiment with color, texture and accessories, Post said.

“It’s where you get the best man at a wedding to wear flip-flops instead of shoes because the wedding is on the beach and everything is going to be in the sand,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s used to celebrate a particular holiday or something like that. If I’ve been invited to a festive black-tie Christmas event, I’m looking for a bow tie and cummerbund that has Santa on it or a reindeer or something on it,” Post added.

Be sensitive to other people’s cultures and holidays, he added.

SEMI-FORMAL

Expect suits, jackets and ties with slacks, dress tops, dress slacks and long hems that are long but not full formal dresses. Knee-length, knee-length, or two-piece suits all fit here.

Think maxi dresses in a casual knit fabric for a beach wedding, or a jacket with corduroy pants and suede shoes for a gallery opening.

It also has other labels, such as “creative” semi-formal when you notice a “diamonds and denim” theme or a “western chic” vibe, for example.

Semi-formal events cover a lot of ground, from office holiday parties and charity events to retirement parties and major birthdays or anniversaries.

“Given our times, people like to be explicit in semi-formal invitations. Cocktail attire is a subset of this,” Post said.

BUSINESS SUIT

Work attire varies widely, but when business attire appears on an invitation, tradition can kick in.

The safest bets are suits and ties, button-down dress shirts, belts, and dress shoes. Dress pants or slacks with a dressy top are acceptable, along with a conservative dress (nothing too low-cut, short, or fancy) and closed-toe shoes, all depending on how fashion-forward the crowd is expected to be.

“It’s still important to be you,” Post urged.

BUSINESS CASUAL

Things get confusing here, too.

Many of those who have returned to work live in this zone, but what that means depends on the industry or environment of the company. It could mean a seasonal suit or jacket worn without a tie and pants, or dress jeans with button-down shirts or polo shirts or sweaters.

Dress pants or pants with a more casual top might do the trick. The same goes for a skirt and top combo, though nothing too short or low-cut, depending on the event.

If an invitation says business casual, it may be up to you to figure out what’s acceptable.

CASUAL DRESS

A little less complicated, but still dizzying.

It can mean jeans and a sweater or a casual button-down shirt. It also means dress pants and a casual top, or casual pants and a dress top.

Snug dresses or skirt-top combos work, too. The best part: any shoes.

“You want to feel any event to make sure,” Post said.

CASUAL

Almost anything goes. Almost.

Jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, tank tops, dress or skirt with any top, any shoes.

However, there are lines that can be crossed. Casual does not mean sloppy. Leave the stained T-shirt at home, and maybe the ripped jeans, too.

“I think we’re all out of practice with these delineations, for sure,” Post said. “There has been a gray mist of clothing for most of us.”

___

Follow Leanne Italia on Twitter at

—-

For more AP Lifestyles stories, go to