The Hole in the Center of American Politics

Republican politicians who don’t support Donald Trump have made completely different choices over the past five years.

Some, such as Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have tempered their criticism of the 45th president by sometimes antagonizing him while meeting others in the service of their partisan goals.

A smaller group of others, such as Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have strongly opposed Trump — in her case, voting to impeach him and helping lead the House investigation into his behavior on Jan. 6, 2021. On Thursday night, Cheney will once again take center stage as the Jan. 6 panel holds what is expected to be its last July prime-time hearing.