The History of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center, also known as SPAC, attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. For more than 50 years, SPAC has presented more than a thousand performances by artists of all genres.

This is the story of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. All information is from the SPAC website.

In February 1962, State Conservation Commissioner Harold Wilm, with the support of Governor Nelson Rockefeller, announced the SPAC project. A full-scale capital campaign was then launched in Saratoga Springs.

Governor Rockefeller broke ground on the amphitheater in June 1964. The parking lots were designed to accommodate 5,000 cars. Construction officially began on the amphitheater in October.

SPAC was dedicated to Governor Rockefeller on June 16, 1966, and the center officially opened about a month later. From July 8-31, New York City Ballet had 21 performances at SPAC. This was the first time in history that a ballet company had a permanent home.

In August 1966, the Philadelphia Orchestra had its first performance at SPAC. They performed the overture to Beethoven’s “The Consecration of the House”, conducted by Eugene Ormandy. In 1967, SPAC’s first special event concert was held with a performance by Harry Belafonte.

The first joint performance of the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra was held in August 1971. In 1978, dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov made his New York City Ballet debut in SPAC.

Seven attendance records were set in 1983, including the best season with a total of 537,754 in attendance. In June 1984, the Grateful Dead set the concert attendance record of 37,801.

In 1985, Philip Glass was introduced as SPAC’s first Composer-in-Residence. And in 2014, the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society had its inaugural season as SPAC’s third resident company, along with the New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra.

SPAC celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. Located within the 2,400-acre Saratoga Spa State Park, SPAC remains “one of America’s most prestigious summer festivals.”