The hilarious acts women pulled in 1958 to try find a husband

A TikToker has been left in stitches after reading the hilarious acts women used to do in an attempt to score a man in the 1950s.

British expat Jordana Grace, who now lives in Queensland, found an old magazine from 1958 that revealed 129 ways to ‘bag a man’.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Jordana shared the top tips recommended for women at the time – from ‘throwing in a handkerchief’, learning how to paint and wearing a bandaid so men will ask what happened.

British comedy writer Jordana Grace (pictured) found a magazine from 1958 detailing how to ‘bag a man’

In a now-viral TikTok video, Jordana shared the top tips recommended for women at the time – from 'throwing in a handkerchief', learning how to paint and wearing a bandaid so men will ask what happened

‘Number 17. Be nice to ugly men because handsome is just as handsome,’ Jordana said in the video.

‘Number 23. Go to all your high school reunions because there could be widowers there.

‘Number 30. Learn to paint and set up an easel outside an engineering school.’

Jordana went on to outline several points she found to be funny and a little strange, including number 25, which suggested going back to your hometown ‘because wild boy next door can now be an eligible bachelor’.

Other tips included ‘carrying a hat box’ and dropping a handkerchief ‘because it still works’.

A woman used to drop her handkerchief in front of a man in an attempt to get his attention, tracing back as far as the Roman period.

“Number 34. Wear a bandaid so he can ask what’s wrong,” Jordana continued.

She said the ‘best’ tip of all is number 40 – which suggested ‘standing in the corner and softly crying because they come over and ask what’s wrong’.

Jordana couldn’t help but burst out laughing after revealing the last tip.

Jordana said the 'best' tip of all is number 40 – suggesting 'standing in the corner and softly crying because they'll come over and ask what's wrong'

The hilarious video has since been viewed more than 400,000 times, leaving many wondering if the tips actually work.

‘If you’re single, try these and see if it works. My instinct is they probably do,’ one person commented.

‘Okay but the painting is brilliant,’ added another, a third wrote: ‘Oh wow, we need more!’

A fourth said: ‘Now I know why I’m single.’