The Heartbreaking Reason Lisa Curry Appeared on The Masked Singer

Sports icon Lisa Curry stunned fans and judges when she appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Masked Singer.

And now, host Osher Günsberg has revealed an emotional behind-the-scenes moment viewers didn’t get to see.

The 48-year-old said Lisa told him during filming that she wanted to enter the quirky singing competition because she needed to be “cheered up.”

The 60-year-old Olympic swimming legend is still overcome with grief after the death of her daughter, Jaimi Kenny, at the age of 33 in 2020.

Osher explained that he was so emotional when she made the sad confession that he gave the sports star a hug.

He said her commentary was removed from the show before it aired.

“Thank god they were cut out because I really burst into tears,” he tweeted this week.

“What an absolute goddess of a human being.”

Viewers responded to Osher’s Tweet with their own emotional stories.

“I was in tears,” one fan replied.

“She’s such a beautiful person and a true survivor.”

“Looks like she was having a ball. She did a great job and I think we all wish we could hug her,” said another.

Lisa left the jury stunned when she was revealed as the identity behind the Caterpillar.

She played a moving rendition of Cloudy Day from Tones and I and failed to impress the show’s live audience.

The judges’ final guesses were Schapelle Corby, Carrie Bickmore, Sally Pearson and Emily Seebohm.

“I can’t sing, but I’m cute,” Lisa laughed after she took off her mask.

‘Caterpillars can’t sing, you know that, but we’ll turn into butterflies. And I can. Well, at my age I’ll probably turn into a moth,’ she laughed.