The heartbreaking admission Princess of Wales shared with Australia’s Governor-General

The Princess of Wales has made a heartbreaking admission to Australia’s governor-general after the couple met with other dignitaries ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Kate spoke to David Hurley at Buckingham Palace on Saturday about how her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are coping with the sudden loss of their great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral, her beloved castle in Scotland, on September 8 at the age of 96. Her funeral is scheduled for September 19.

Sir. Hurley recalled his conversation with Kate and how her eldest son, Prince George, ‘kind of now realized how important his great-grandmother was and what’s going on’.

But four-year-old Louis has asked if the family’s summer visits to Balmoral Castle will still be as he remembers them.

“The youngest is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and stuff because she’s not going to be there?'” Mr Hurley said.

An Australian expert has revealed the best way to talk to your children about the Queen’s death, revealing that parents should ‘be honest’ and ‘show their own feelings’ when breaking the news.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Margaret Rice, Curator of Good Grief websitesaid it was ‘normal’ for children to ‘have a lot of questions’ about the royal’s passing and it was best for parents to be as ‘simple and honest as possible’ when explaining what had happened.

An expert has revealed the best way to talk to your children about the Queen’s death, revealing that parents should ‘be honest’ and ‘show their own feelings’ when breaking the news. Image: A child places flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London as the world mourns Her Majesty

“Children experience grief and loss from a very young age,” she explained.

‘They want to talk a lot about it and they might want to repeat questions, you might think you’ve answered the questions about it but it comes back again in a different way and that’s normal.

“If they’re very young, they don’t fully understand the finite nature of death, they don’t process it the way adults do,” she added.

Sydney-based Margaret also said it is common for a young child to ‘ask a lot of questions’ if their own great-grandparent dies – but that each child will deal differently.

The world was thrown into mourning after Her Majesty died aged 96 on Thursday, with many parents revealing their children have been asking many questions about the historic event. Her Majesty is pictured meeting children in Melbourne in 2011

“Another child of the same age in the same family may react completely differently,” she said.

‘They are all different, if your child keeps wanting to talk about it, meet them where they are, be patient as they ask the questions’.

She added that things will ‘gradually change’ as children get older, but that curiosity is normal at all ages.

“If you’re upset yourself, don’t feel like you have to pretend you’re not upset,” she added.

‘Also, don’t pretend you’re upset if you’re not.

Sydney-based Margaret (pictured) also said it is common for a young child to ‘ask a lot of questions’ if they are a grandparent or a grandparent dies – but that each child will act differently

‘Many people around the world will feel the loss of a grandmother living abroad.

‘It is important to be honest about your feelings towards your children, no matter what age the child is.

‘The simplest way is to say “she died”, make sure you use the word death and die and be direct.

Margaret added that the monarch’s death is an ‘important opportunity’ to ‘introduce children to the idea of ​​death’, especially if they have not already experienced the loss of someone in their family.

“Use very simple descriptions, say ‘the person has stopped breathing,'” she said.

‘If you are religious, you may want to bring concepts of an afterlife as you see fit. You could say they returned to God.

“But questions about heaven might confuse children more. Children might think heaven is very crowded and have nightmares about all these dead bodies in heaven.’

Margaret added that if you introduce the idea of ​​heaven, you still have to explain what death is ‘in a technical sense’.

‘You don’t have to work the point and make it ugly. You can draw parallels to when pets die.

‘Our understanding of what children understand about things like death is changing all the time, but generally the younger they are, the less they are able to understand’

‘If they are young, you can use picture books and story books to explain.’

During the 40-minute walk at Windsor Castle with the Fab Four, a ‘tearful’ Kate shared Prince Louis’ sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen.

“The youngest is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and stuff because she’s not going to be there?'” Mr Hurley said

The family is coming to terms with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be laid to rest on Monday

Among the crowds on the Long Walk, Banita Ranow, 28, said she heard Kate telling children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death.

She said Kate told the children: ‘Louis said at least grandma is with great grandpa now.’

Mrs Ranow said Kate ‘welled up’ as she spoke to the children.

The well-wisher, from west London, also spoke of his surprise at seeing the two brothers and their wives together, adding: ‘It was really lovely.’

Prince William and Harry joined their wives Kate and Meghan Markle on a 40-minute walk at Windsor Castle to inspect the sea of ​​floral tributes this evening

The Princess of Wales meets members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire

Her mother Baljinder Ranow, 64, said it was ‘amazing’ and added: ‘It was so beautiful to see.’

She said: ‘I felt so emotional and I felt the Queen would have loved it. I just hope they stay that way in the future and the brothers come together and the families.’

The Prince delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee after Trooping the Colour.

He let out a howl and covered his ears under the aviator, and his ‘Gan Gan’, the queen, sweetly interacted with her great-grandson, leaning down to talk to him and pointing at the planes.