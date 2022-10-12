The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Serena Tastes Her Own Medicine

Do you remember June’s doctor who offered to impregnate her in season one? Serena’s echo was her version. Scarcely had the eligible Dr. Landers wiped the lube off his surgical gloves after massaging Serena’s perineum or asking her out to dinner. There isn’t enough vomit in this world. Disturbing as that was, Serena’s was still the Handmaid-lite experience. Her body and sexual autonomy were no longer hers, but she was not forced to participate in The Ceremony, a Salvaging, or any of Gilead’s most brutal rituals. And yet she wanted out.

One of those brutal rituals worked in our favor this episode, when the odious Warren Putnam (a great, obnoxious turn from actor Stephen Michael Kunken) was finally hanged on The Wall. Putnam’s punishment was welcome, of course, but lacked the deep-seated satisfaction of Fred’s death. Putting Nick (congratulations on the baby news, Commander Blaine) and Lawrence as heroic hitmen felt simplistic for a drama so fluid in moral complexity. What makes these two characters fascinating is their pragmatism as non-believers within the Gilead system, not macho avenging English stunts. Watching Putnam choke on his own blood after one of Esther’s poisonous chocolates was knocked down by a commander’s bullet instead of could have infused the power hair hands instead of where it always is – in theirs.

That said, Esther’s story isn’t about revenge right now, it’s about anger. Grace McKenna’s shackled screams in that hospital bed was—as the young people are sure to say—all the atmosphere. Hair Linda-Blair-in-the exorcist act distilled seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s protest in one primal outburst. Faced with the dehumanizing misogyny so minutely portrayed by this drama, Esther’s cry is about as eloquent as any of us could hope to be. Her rapist was not punished for assaulting her, but for raping “unassigned property”. Keep yelling, child. We’re screaming with you.

Writer Katherine Collins’ most pithy dialogue this episode came in the casual “Where’s the Sin Here?” when Aunt Lydia reported Putnam’s attack on Esther. Unlike Lydia, Lawrence has no illusions about the sanctity of Gilead’s rites. He knows that Handmaids are objects for commanders’ sexual gratification and that The Ceremony has always been rubbish. Sure, Putnam violated Esther, Lawrence agrees, but only technically. That’s the world we’ve built here, doesn’t she see?

Lydia can’t see it, and it’s hard to imagine what it would take to drop the scales from her eyes. It will be a while before we see her and Janine blow up with this popsicle stand and drive across the border together.

It wasn’t just real-world misogyny that brought “Together” to the screen. Luke’s brutal beating in captivity was a sickening reminder of real-world racial violence perpetrated by those in authority. Luke stopped resisting almost immediately and still got the punches and kicks and the choke hold. It was horrific to watch and not covered up at all by director Eva Vives. Ryan Wheeler’s private fascist army nearly killed Luke in a story development that felt frustrating… unimportant.