The Handmaid’s Tale premiere: Yvonne Strahovski stuns on the red carpet

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski took to the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday for the season five premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 39-year-old mother of two posed with cast members of the futuristic drama, including Elizabeth Moss and Christine Ko.

Yvonne, who plays Serena on the hit show, looked radiant in a sleeveless red dress.

The square-necked model featured a maxi hemline, which completely hid her shoes and hung tightly around her slim figure.

Yvonne swept her dark blond hair into a side part.

The two-time Emmy nominee opted for natural-looking makeup and wore a dazzling silver earring and two matching rings on each hand.

Yvonne stars in season five of The Handmaid’s Tale, which premieres September 14 on US streaming giant Hulu.

SBS has accelerated the Australian launch to September 15.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the show is set in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead, based on what used to be the United States.

Women are reduced to a status far below that of men, deprived of such basic rights as reading or using money.

‘Handmaids’ are the women who are forced under veils and subjected to a form of slavery where they are repeatedly raped to have children.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2018, Yvonne confessed that she had never read the critically acclaimed novel before accepting her role in the series.

But she said the chance to play Serena was too good an opportunity to turn down.

You can watch season 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Stan in Australia