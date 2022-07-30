‘The handball rule is a complete CAR CRASH’: Angry Manchester City fans blast VAR decision

Manchester City fans have been left furious after their team lost 3-1 in the Community Shield to rivals Liverpool after a controversial penalty decision.

A cross from Mohamed Salah was received by new star striker Darwin Nunez, who hit the arm of City defender Ruben Dias with a header when he tried to intercept the ball.

Nunez’s header appeared to go wide and out of play before Dias intercepted, but referee Craig Pawson pointed to the penalty spot.

Salah scored from the spot to restore Liverpool’s early lead before Nunez then scored late to seal Liverpool’s victory.

City fans also took to social media to express their frustration with some demanding a change to the handball law before the start of the new Premier League season.

The law states that handball is given when ‘a player is considered to have increased his body unnaturally when the position of his hand/arm is not due to, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that particular situation.

‘By keeping the hand/arm in such a position, the player runs the risk of his hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalized.’

One fan insisted Nunez’s first header went wide, while another user called the handball rule a “complete car accident.”

Others suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side always gets decisions in their favor from umpires stating that “Liverpool gets decisions every week”.

Another wondered why officials had chosen not to assess Joel Matip’s questionable handball action, but quickly assessed the incident involving Dias.

Some Man City supporters tried to give a more diplomatic answer as to why handball was given in the pre-season cup match.

There was the suggestion that Dias had to raise his arm to lift his legs off the floor as he propelled himself into the air to block the header of a Salah cross.

And there was also a strong appeal from a fan to use more ‘common sense’ in decision-making as Pep Guardiola’s City side suffered a defeat at the King Power stadium.

Title holders Manchester City start their Premier League season on Sunday, August 7 at West Ham United, while Liverpool travel to Fulham on Saturday, August 6.