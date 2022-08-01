The hand of yob: Argentinian footballer is arrested for punching female referee to the floor

An Argentine footballer has been arrested for knocking a female referee to the ground after she kicked him off the field for insulting her.

Cristian Tirone’s astonishing attack was filmed as he ran up to Dalma Cortadi and punched her with a right hook as she wrote his name in her notepad during yesterday’s match.

Footage from the horror attack showed him failing to make full contact despite his apparent intent to damage Dalma, missing her by a few inches at the back of her head and her clenched fist on the neck and chin. caught.

Dalma, who said she was “a little dazed” after the attack, had given the third division footballer a red card moments earlier for verbally assaulting her during a bad-tempered melee apparently caused by Tirone kicking the ball away.

The shocked referee got to his feet moments later when a male linesman pushed Tirone away before police stormed onto the field to arrest him after a struggle.

She was taken to hospital, but was released after a check-up. The match was stopped.

After that, she refused to make it a matter of gender and misogyny, adding that it didn’t matter if she was male or female.

This is the shocking moment that third division team Cristian Tirone female referee Dalma Cortadi . attacked

The despicable attack took place yesterday during a third division match in the city of Tres Arroyos in the province of Buenos Aires.

Dalma had just sent Tirone away for insulting her when he launched his amazing attack

The despicable attack took place yesterday during a third division match in the city of Tres Arroyos in the province of Buenos Aires.

Cortadi, 30, had red carded two players for fouls, including Tirone. The 34-year-old, who plays for a team called Deportivo Garmense, was given his marching orders for insulting her seconds before attacking her.

She said after the attack: “I’m a little dazed after what happened, but otherwise okay and I have the support of colleagues and family.

“Doctors have ordered me to rest.

“The blow was to my neck, with a closed fist, and I hurt my elbow when I hit the ground.

“I had given Tirone a red card for insulting me and then he attacked me.

“I didn’t expect it because I was writing his name down when I felt the blow. I fell to the ground and can’t remember anything after that.

The referee, who confirmed she was filing a complaint, added: “I am still at peace with what happened. All I want is for justice to be done.

“Gender and whether this was done to a man or a woman, doesn’t matter here.

“The bottom line is that this level of aggression doesn’t exist in football or anywhere else.

“People like this man have no place in football. I came out of this okay, but it could have been a lot worse.’

Regional football chiefs are due to meet today to decide how to punish Tirone, citing a life ban as the most likely option.

Eduardo Aparicio, head of the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport, said he spoke to the referee and assured her that “the full weight of the law” would fall on Tirone.

Last April, Rafael Soriano was sacked by Brazilian football club Desportiva Ferroviária after headbutting referee Marcielly Netto during the quarter-final game against Nova Venécia.

Marcielly Netto, a border woman in Brazil, was attacked on Sunday by Desportiva Ferroviária coach Rafael Soriano after one of his players was shown a yellow card.

The football club said in a statement: “We condemn the actions of our player that go against the spirit we want to instill by practicing this sport.

“We want to show our solidarity with the referee who was attacked and say sorry for what happened.”

In April, a Brazilian football manager was fired for headbutting a female assistant referee.

TV cameras captured the shocking moment Rafael Soriano lunged at petty linesman Marcielly Netto as she intervened in his feud with referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo

Soriano protested the match official’s decision to break halftime before his team could take a corner.

He was immediately shown a red card when the stunned Marcielly withdrew and brought her hand to her nose to check for blood and any injuries.

Soriano’s club Desportivo Ferroviaria announced his resignation shortly afterwards after a bizarre attempt by the disgraced manager to deny the attack, alleging that Marcielly, who also works as a personal trainer, was taking advantage of the fact that she was a woman.

The incident took place during halftime of a regional cup match between Desportivo Ferroviaria, which took part in the Brazilian Serie A competition, and home team Nova Venecia in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo.