The Hairy Bikers’ Si King says his co-star Dave Myers is ‘getting there’ amid cancer battle 

The Hairy Bikers’ Si King has said his co-star Dave Myers is “coming there” as he shared an update on his friends’ cancer battle.

Speaking at the Bolton Food and Drink Festival on Sunday, the TV chef added that Dave is “in the trenches of it all”, thanking their fans for the “continued support”.

Dave, 64, has chosen not to publicly reveal the type of cancer he has but revealed in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy and that “the prognosis is good”.

Pals: The Hairy Bikers’ Si King, 55, (left) has said his co-star Dave Myers, 64, (right) is “coming there” as he shared an update on his friends’ cancer battle on Sunday

Si said: ‘Just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so much for all the goodwill and support, all the messages really don’t go unnoticed.

“He’s acting crazy, but as you can see, he’s in the middle of trouble right now, but he’ll get there, thank God.”

Dave was forced to withdraw from the food festival due to his health, with Si appearing on stage alongside TV host Jenny Powell.

‘Getting there’: Dave chose not to publicly reveal the type of cancer he has, but revealed in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy and that ‘the prognosis is good’

The Hairy Biker announced in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy and would be taking some time off from work.

Dave revealed that he’s “not been so good lately” and “this year is a write-off,” while reassuring fans that “the prognosis is OK.”

Speaking to his TV cooking partner Si about his medical condition, he said, “Maybe I’ll be a bald biker for a while…it’s just something I have to live with.”

Update: Si said ‘He is’ [Dave] acting smart, but as you understand, he’s in the middle of the trenches right now, but he’s getting there, thank goodness’

Dave said, ‘Anyway Kingy, I need to get clean now, I haven’t been so good lately and basically I need to get some chemo, you know all this, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to film, some festivals I won’t be able to attend, some may be okay, but this year is a bit of a write-off for us.

“I’ve had to talk about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respect my privacy and just let me go ahead and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.” . But look, the prognosis is good, I’ll be fine.’

Resting: The Hairy Biker announced in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy and would be taking some time off (pictured on This Morning in 2019)

He continued: ‘I just need to get into my bed, take care of myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, thrash books and be a happy person, so here I am now.

“Maybe I’ll be a bald biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I actually look pretty bald.”

Dave has had a history of illness after being diagnosed in 1998 with a brain cyst and later glaucoma, an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

The same year he was diagnosed with a cyst in his brain, Dave sadly lost his fiancée to cancer, previously describing 1998 as the worst year of his life.