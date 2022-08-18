The Greens’ plan to hand $10,000 to every nurse in Australia each to stop them quitting
Every nurse in the nation would get a $10,000 bonus to keep them from quitting, according to a plan proposed by Greens leader Adam Bandt.
All 320,000 nurses and paramedics in Australia would receive the money in two $5,000 instalments, one now and one in 12 months.
The plan would cost taxpayers $3 billion, but Mr Bandt said it could be paid for by cutting tax cuts for every employee who earns $45,000, due in 2024.
The Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association has warned that more than a quarter of nurses plan to retire in the next five years.
Many say they feel burned out after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nurses are employed by state and territory governments, but Mr. Bandt wants the federal government to intervene.
He believes the $3,000 paid to nurses by the NSW and Victoria governments in June was not enough and wants a national ‘NurseKeeper’ plan.
“Nurses report high levels of burnout and fatigue, a very humane consequence of helping our society survive the pandemic,” he said in a speech to the National Nursing Forum on Thursday.
‘Society now has to do more than just thank nurses, we have to make sure that the work is sustainable.
‘We must prevent nurses from leaving the profession and be clear about the burden nurses bear.’
Mr Bandt also called for a permanent increase in nurse salaries in all jurisdictions.
Phase Three Tax Cuts Explained
The phase three cuts in 2024 will benefit anyone earning more than $45,000 by creating a 30 percent flat rate between $45,000 and $200,000.
They also raise the 45 percent threshold from $180,000 to $200,000.
Currently, income over $45,000 is taxed at 32.5 percent, over $120,000 at 37 percent, and over $180,000 at 45 percent.
Those who make more than $120,000 will benefit the most. A $211,250 politician gets a $9,075 tax cut. A registered nurse of $72,235 gets a tax cut of $681.
The changes were part of a three-stage tax reform package that was approved in 2019.
Phase two cuts, which saw Aussies earn less than $120,000, were brought forward by two years to July 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.