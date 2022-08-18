The Greens’ plan to hand $10,000 to every nurse in Australia each to stop them quitting 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Every nurse in the nation would get a $10,000 bonus to keep them from quitting, according to a plan proposed by Greens leader Adam Bandt.

All 320,000 nurses and paramedics in Australia would receive the money in two $5,000 instalments, one now and one in 12 months.

The plan would cost taxpayers $3 billion, but Mr Bandt said it could be paid for by cutting tax cuts for every employee who earns $45,000, due in 2024.

Every nurse in the nation would get a $10,000 bonus to keep them from quitting, according to a plan proposed by Greens leader Adam Bandt. Pictured: Nurses in Camperdown, Sydney

The Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association has warned that more than a quarter of nurses plan to retire in the next five years.

Many say they feel burned out after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nurses are employed by state and territory governments, but Mr. Bandt wants the federal government to intervene.

He believes the $3,000 paid to nurses by the NSW and Victoria governments in June was not enough and wants a national ‘NurseKeeper’ plan.

“Nurses report high levels of burnout and fatigue, a very humane consequence of helping our society survive the pandemic,” he said in a speech to the National Nursing Forum on Thursday.

‘Society now has to do more than just thank nurses, we have to make sure that the work is sustainable.

‘We must prevent nurses from leaving the profession and be clear about the burden nurses bear.’

Mr Bandt also called for a permanent increase in nurse salaries in all jurisdictions.

All 320,000 nurses in Australia would receive the money in two $5,000 instalments, one now and one in 12 months