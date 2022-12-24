The Great Christmas Bake Off: Sir Tony Robinson almost drops his baubles

Sir Tony Robinson stole the show when he appeared on the Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 on Saturday night to celebrate 40 years of Channel 4.

The Time Team star, 76, delighted viewers with his chaotic appearance as he almost sent an entire can of cake flying to the floor in a clumsy blunder.

He later burst into tears when he received a coveted handshake from Paul Hollywood after impressing the hard-to-please judge with his Signature Bake.

OMG: Sir Tony Robinson stole the show when he appeared on the Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 when he almost dropped his cakes on the floor

Tony joined The Big Breakfast star Gaby Roslin, Star Baker-winning TV star Miquita Oliver, author Terry Christian and actress Claire Sweeney in the tent.

Returning were the show’s two hosts, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, while judges Paul and Prue Leith were on hand to render their verdict.

The bakers were first tasked with making eight mini bauble cakes for the Signature Bake – but when Tony took his turnip cakes out of the oven, he nearly dropped them on the floor.

Emotional: He later burst into tears when he received a coveted handshake from Paul Hollywood after impressing the hard-to-please judge with his Signature Bake

Tony described taking them out of the oven when he nearly knocked them over before screaming in horror and quickly regaining his balance on the platter.

A few minutes later, while talking about his pies, he became visibly emotional when Paul gave him glowing feedback and a handshake on his turnip cakes that he had placed in edible soil to look like a vegetable garden.

He said afterwards: ‘I got so emotional that I didn’t expect it.’

Awkward: The bakers were first tasked with making eight mini bauble cakes for the Signature Bake – but when Tony took his turnip cakes out of the oven, he nearly dropped them on the floor

Happy: A few minutes later, while talking about his pies, he became visibly emotional when Paul gave him glowing feedback and a handshake on his turnip cakes that he had placed in edible soil to look like a vegetable garden

Next in the technical challenge they had to make a teardrop and share Christmas tree with baked camembert and cranberry sauce. Gaby came out on top with an excellent effort.

The show was to celebrate Channel 4’s 40th anniversary and so featured stars who had taken part in shows on the channel.

Next was the Showstopper where the celebrities had to make a sweet festive wreath made from a meringue or choux pastry.

Uncomfortable! Tony described taking them out of the oven when he nearly knocked them over before screaming in horror and quickly regaining his balance on the platter

Tipple: Tony used a lot of booze in his cupcake recipe as he got into the festive mood and looked cheerful

Amazing: Tony stunned the judges with his pies he made to look like turnips in a vegetable garden

After much deliberation, Miquita was chosen as the winner and Star Baker and received a cake stand as a prize.

She said after her victory: ‘I won! I won! I actually just won! I think this is number one Christmas gift I’ve ever received, so I’m going to hang this on the wall in my new house!’

She added, “I’m so proud, I can’t believe it!”

Oh no! Noel next to him was left in stitches as he dropped the pies nearly all over the tent floor

Competition: Tony was joined by The Big Breakfast star Gaby Roslin, TV star Miquita Oliver – who won Star Baker -, author Terry Christian and actress Claire Sweeney

Happy: After much deliberation, Miquita was chosen as the winner and Star Baker and received a cake stand as a prize

Paul commented at the end, “She took an extra step and just did better than Gabby on that meringue!”

Fellow judge Prue added, “Her showstopper smashed it and I think I’ll even make it by Christmas this year!”

At the end of the episode, viewers were treated to a special performance by the English National Ballet.

Proud: She said after her win: ‘I won! I won! I actually just won! I think this is number one Christmas gift I’ve ever received, so I’m going to hang this on the wall in my new house!’