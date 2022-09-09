The great British housing wealth divide

What is the total value of all houses in the UK? Estimates can vary by an odd trillion or so depending on who does the calculations, but this summer property portal Zoopla put the figure at a whopping £10 trillion.

I suspect that, thanks to rising interest rates and the deepening crisis in the cost of living, this will prove to be an all-time high – at least when adjusted for inflation.

But if we forget the last key figure – which assumes that all homes will find a buyer at current prices in a highly illiquid market – it is more telling that home wealth is not evenly distributed. Using the data from the UK Housing Survey — which gives a much lower total and removes all outstanding mortgages — some colleagues and I calculate that homeowners over 65 together own 47 percent of the total equity. The under-45s own only 12 percent. No wonder the Bank of Mum and Dad has been so popular.

Real estate equity may be one of the most glaring generational differences in housing, but it’s not the only one: housing has come to the fore since the pandemic. On an aggregated level, there are enough bedrooms for every resident in England to have one for themselves with nearly 10 million in reserve – and that’s before we count the 1.1 million vacant houses.

The vast majority of these “extra” bedrooms are in older households’ homes (the over-65s have 7.4 million). Many will be the bedrooms of children now out of the house, although in some cases they could be turned into home offices or some other use appealing to retirees – probably more gyms than model railroads today.

It has regularly been suggested that all of these extra bedrooms could be used to alleviate the housing crisis – and the country would certainly benefit from a more liquid housing market with houses that are better distributed. But this is a morally and politically difficult challenge to solve. Older people are understandably less willing and less likely to move home than younger cohorts.

And this trend even applies to tenants. More than a third of over-65s have lived in their current home for 30 years or more, regardless of employment. Even encouraging people to move out of their parental home creates difficulties, and that’s before any beneficiaries of the inheritance — or children, if you will — get involved in the discussion.

A lovely period home with original features and extra bedrooms could become a real burden for wealthy, low-income retirees this winter

The economy of downsizing is also a challenge. Although older people own the vast majority of housing wealth, this partly reflects the size of their generation. Most elderly people live in houses with an average price. Despite owning almost half of the total equity, the average figure among older homeowners is £322,000 per household.

With an average flat sale of £295,000 in 2021 and a bungalow at £337,000, there was little financial incentive for people to downsize – even before moving costs were factored in.

That may change, however, thanks to the cost of living crisis.

The country’s aging housing stock and lack of investment have left the UK unprepared for rising energy prices. About one in five homes in England was built more than 100 years ago, and homes from that time typically have a much lower energy efficiency rating than newer homes. According to the latest UK housing survey, more than 80 percent of homes built before 1919 had a low rating (D grade or lower) on their energy performance certificate. Homes built between the wars — another 15 percent of the total number of homes — aren’t much better, with nearly three-quarters being low-rated.

Not only older houses are associated with lower energy efficiency, but also older households. About 48 percent of those headed by someone between the ages of 16 and 29 had an energy efficiency class of D or lower; among the over-65s, the share rose to 62 percent. While younger, low-income households are most exposed to the cost of living crisis given that there is less budget available to cut back on essentials, older households are far from immune given the poor energy efficiency of their homes. houses.

While energy price hikes will be frozen this fall, the homes with the worst energy efficiency classes will still have to pay the most. Next month, the average monthly gas bill in D-rated homes will be 28 percent more expensive than an average C-rated home, according to Resolution Foundation analysis — a beautiful old home with original features and extra bedrooms could easily become a real burden for wealthy, low-income retirees. Whether it’s enough to spark a wave of cutbacks is unclear, but even if government support eases the pressure, the challenges households face, regardless of income, wealth or age, could be just big enough to slow down the behavior of households. to change people.

One of the challenges in modernizing and improving the energy efficiency of UK homes is the investment required. More analysis in the UK Housing Survey shows that the majority (95 percent) of the D-classified homes in which the elderly live can be improved to a C-classification. However, the average cost to improve their home to this standard is estimated to be £8,332. And that’s just the average: 22 percent of households would have to spend between £10,000 and £15,000, while another 12 percent would have to spend £15,000 or more.

Given the costs involved, it may be time to use some of that equity that older households have been lucky enough to build up and reinvest it back into their homes.

Neal Hudson is a housing market analyst and founder of the consultancy BuiltPlace

