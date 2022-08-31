The Great British Bake-Off bosses confirm the 13th series will hit screens September 13

<!–

Hold on to your (chef) hat as Channel Four bosses have confirmed The Great British Bake Off will return to screens on September 13.

On the show’s official Twitter page, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith posed with hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for a sunny photo as they announced the return of the 13th series.

With fans rushing to social media happy for news with a writing: ‘This is the moment I’ve been waiting for!’

The beloved show will see a new crop of amateur bakers compete with a series of tricky challenges to be crowned champions.

She captioned the snap: ‘In the mold of good news? Here’s a little something… The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!’.

One fan rushed to the comment section and wrote, “FINALLY” while another said, “Can’t wait for it.”

2021: The final series was won by Giuseppe Dell’Anno (center) with Chigs Parmar (left) and Crystelle Pereira (right) in second

Another commented, “Best thing I’ve heard today!” with another answer: ‘Roll on the new series’.

In last year’s finale, nearly 7 million viewers watched Giuseppe Dell’Anno be crowned the series’ winning baker.

It comes after Judge Paul recently revealed that he once served Tom Cruise a special request for room service at the Dorchester hotel in London.

The celebrity chef, 56, who worked at the hotel before becoming famous on the hit TV show, recalled the moment when he had to prepare 12 muffins for the Top Gun star, 50.

He told the mirror: “I remember Tom Cruise was there and we used to make pumpkin blueberry muffins.”

“And for some reason we didn’t have them for room service anymore and one of the room service guys came down and said, ‘We need 12 more muffins.’

‘I went,’ what? Why? We need to make some, but we’re not making them yet.” He said, ‘No, Tom Cruise wants them’. I went, ‘What? OKAY!’ I said, ‘Right guys, we need to make some – we need to get this one out’.

Paul concluded, “So we made him these blueberry muffins and they were really tasty.”

In May, the star admitted that he would never have taken the Bake Off job if he had known how it would affect his private life.

He said to FEMAIL: ‘Would I have done Bake Off if I had known all this was going to happen, the loss of my private life?

‘No, I wouldn’t have done it. The financial benefits are great. It’s a job, and to make money you have to work hard, but in the end it’s about your private life and your anonymity.

‘You have to watch out for everything that has to do with family. Trying to maintain family relationships is really hard when they are in the public domain.

‘It is difficult enough outside the public domain, but it is impossible in the public domain.’