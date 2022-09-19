The graves of unidentified migrants in Texas lay bare the horrific toll of Biden’s border crisis

<!–

Sunken, unfinished graves in a cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas reportedly contain more than a dozen unidentified migrants who died during the perilous journey attempting to cross illegally from Mexico to the US

Maverick County Cemetery has the makeshift graves marked with crosses made from PVC pipe and the temporary identification cards at the base of the crosses with “John Doe.”

A TikTok video of the scene with nearly 200,000 views claims that the migrants buried are those who drowned while crossing the Rio Grande River into Texas.

People living near the cemetery claim the funerals began in mid-August, and of the more than a dozen bodies buried, at least one was a baby, Eagle Pass local station KSAT 12 reported.

The caption of the video claims that the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office is full, and the funeral homes in Maverick County and Eagle Pass Texas are also no longer able to take bodies.

A TikTok video shows at least a dozen sunken cemeteries where undocumented migrants were buried in graves marked with PVC pipe ‘crosses’ near the popular Eagle Pass, Texas crossing

The graves have temporary markings with ‘John Doe’ along with a date of death and identification number

Temporary markers on the graves show the logo of the Memorial Funeral Chapel, which is associated with Valdez and Sons. The company plays a role in retrieving and burying the bodies of deceased undocumented immigrants

The number of migrants who have died crossing the border hit an all-time high this year, partly as a result of the deadly June incident in which dozens of migrants died in a tractor trailer due to blistering conditions as they were smuggled into the US.

The brutal Texas heat and deadly conditions faced by 100 migrants left 53 dead and many in appalling conditions inside a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio, Texas.

According to reports based on data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), nearly 750 migrants died along the southern border in fiscal year 2022.

That figure surpassed the previous record reached in fiscal year 2021, when more than 557 deaths were reported.

Cemetery officials say there are plans to replace the PVC ‘crosses’ with metal ones and Maverick County Judge David Saucedo said the commissioner’s court accepted a contribution from a local person to make the more permanent crosses.

“I believe it’s a humanitarian thing,” he said.

Tori Rogers, who uses the middle-aged female firearms handle on TikTok, posted a video on Sept. 4, which has garnered nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, expressing outrage over the burial of migrants without their identities confirmed.

The footage shown in the video shows a muddy area with some graves sinking into the ground where unidentified migrants were buried. Some areas are under water and none of the graves seem to have grass growing.

In areas where there was grass in the cemeteries, it seemed overgrown and untamed.

The cemetery is located near Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the busiest places where migrants illegally attempt to wade into the waters of the Rio Grande River into the US and seek asylum.

A record number of migrants have died making the perilous journey across the US-Mexico border — with many of the nearly 750 dead in fiscal 2022 due to drowning in the Rio Grande River. Pictured: Asylum seekers cross the border from Mexico to turn into border patrol in El Paso, Texas on September 17, 2022

Temporary markers on the graves show the logo of the Memorial Funeral Chapel, which is associated with Valdez and Sons. Rito Valdez III is connected to the operations but declined to answer questions about the migrant graves.

Judge Saucedo confirmed that Valdez’s cases play a role in the retrieval and burial of the bodies of deceased undocumented immigrants.

“The agreement the county has is with all the funeral homes in Maverick County,” Saucedo said. “At this point, Memorial Funeral Chapel is the only one collecting them.”

Saucedo fears that the cemetery space will soon fill up as well.

Images surface almost daily of migrants making the perilous attempt to cross the Rio Grande River – many being swept up in the strong current.