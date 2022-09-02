The Grand Tour’s James May jokes about his ‘dramatic’ crash that left him with a broken rib

James May has broken his silence on his ‘dramatic’ 75mph crash, quipped that he did it to keep the show from getting ‘boring’.

The host, 59, was involved in the terrifying accident while filming a special episode for his Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour in Norway earlier this month.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the show’s new Scandi Flick special, James told RadioTimes.com: ‘I suppose. I did it on purpose, I knew it would be boring otherwise [so I] sort of drove it to the cliff!’.

The accident happened when the presenter braked too slowly while racing rally cars with his co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond and he “broke at least one rib” during the incident

“It was very short, made a loud bang. It wasn’t that bad, I guess. It looks rather dramatic, but I was basically OK.

He went on to say that the car was quite bent but was helped by local mechanics, although he was unable to do much due to his painful injury.

He went on to explain that despite the accident, filming continued as usual: “But because we managed to get the car to work, we kept going, we lost about a day, because I had to fix the car and I was in the hospital for the night.” . But other than that, I don’t think it really made a difference.”

James was rescued from his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 by paramedics and rushed to hospital for a brain scan and X-rays.

After the star got everything off a day later, a source told The sun: ‘It looked very worrisome at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics arrived quickly.

“Medical personnel were on standby due to the dangerous nature of the shows and were needed after the incident.”

The insider continued: “James hit his head pretty hard in the impact, and was bloodied from it. He complained of pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite startled.’

MailOnline contacted James’ representatives at the time for comment.

At the same press event, Richard Hammond admitted he was ‘surprised’ [James] limbs did not fall off [during the accident]’.

He also poked fun at James’s ordeal by joking that it was “flattering” that his Grand Tour co-driver would “consider that level of impersonation” after being involved in two crashes himself.

In June 2007 Richard overturned his famous £2million electric supercar and in 2006 the presenter suffered a brain injury in a car accident involving a 288mph rocket.

Speak with The sun Of James’ recent car accident, Richard joked how it’s “interesting that James picks up on crashing,” while jokingly accusing his colleague of copying his “vibrantly loud shirts” and “little goatee.”

He continued: ‘And now he’s taken the only thing I had left, which was crashing. It’s very flattering that he would consider that level of impersonation, but I’ll let him have that… He could have it crashing!’

Richard said of his friend’s crash, “It was a moment of extraordinary lack of judgment on the part of James.”

Earlier this month, James was rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph while filming the stunt scene.

He took turns driving rally cars with his fellow presenters, but braked too slowly and “broke at least one rib” during the horror incident.

They drove the cars through a tunnel to a rock face at a Norwegian naval base, and the tunnel lights didn’t come on until the cars speeded along, giving all three just a few seconds to react when they ran out of space.