The gorgeous California mansion owned by the late hairstylist to the stars is on sale for $16.5 million

The gorgeous California mansion of the late celebrity hairdresser Jim Markham has been put on the market for $16.5 million.

The Newport Beach property, rebuilt by Markham and his interior designer wife Cheryl, was inspired by the Hamptons’ coastal lifestyle of luxury, according to the report. The Orange County Register.

Spanning 5,866 square feet, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home includes a movie theater, game room and a new pool and spa in the backyard.

The master suite occupies the entire upper level and features a sitting room, coffee bar, elevator access and a salon-ready bathroom designed by Markham himself.

Other features include a 250-bottle wine cellar and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.

Markham (pictured with his wife), who has died aged 80, was a hair care pioneer whose famous clients included Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra and Robert Redford.

Frank Sinatra, one of Markham’s clients

The couple purchased the property in June 2021 for $6.85 million before undergoing extensive renovations.

Jim Markham designed the bathroom to optimize “lighting, premium seating and all the essentials to create a salon-ready space perfect for luxurious grooming and care.”

“As an entrepreneur, I approach every project with innovation and the highest level of professionalism,” he said.

“Building this home was no different. I am proud of the work we have done, and it reflects the dedication and quality I strive for in all my projects.”

One of the four bedrooms in the house.

A beautiful theatre room is shown.

The property was renovated from scratch using the ‘finest materials’

Open floor plan shown.

The significant price increase reflects both the extensive renovations and the property’s celebrity connections.

“We put our hearts and souls into this home,” Cheryl Markham said in the statement.

“We hope someone else will appreciate the house and recognize the value of every detail we have meticulously taken care of,” he added.