The Good Doctor will have a female-led legal spinoff titled The Good Lawyer.

ABC is looking to expand its popular and long-running procedural drama The Good Doctor by casting a legal spin-off titled The Good Lawyer.

The lead, Joni, is currently being cast as “a woman in her twenties who battles obsessive compulsive disorder but is a brilliant lawyer,” according to the report. Deadline.

The spin-off is introduced when the character Joni is hired as a lawyer for Dr. Shaun Murphy.

According to Deadline, two characters, Joni and Janet from the new show The Good Lawyer, will appear in episode 613 of next season’s The Good Doctor.

The character, Joni, will be fairly new to law school and has recently joined a luxury law firm.

She is funny, eager, fearful and is introduced as part of Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The intelligent lawyer suffers from debilitating OCD symptoms that nearly paralyze her professional and personal life.

The show will explore the dangers of living with OCD and the struggles faced by a successful protagonist who has never wanted to be treated differently and is often ashamed of the condition she lives in.

The character is written as a highly talented lawyer who is forced into a potential legal battle with her company for violating the terms of Americans with disabilities when they try to fire her for her strange behavior.

Lately, more production studios are expanding popular dramas into spin-off shows, creating deep and interesting new characters with different challenges to overcome.

Sony TV expanded other long-running broadcast series The Goldbergs and The Blacklist into franchises with spin-off series, Schooled and The Blacklist, and also spins network dramas The Boys and Outlander.