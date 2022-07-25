The Gollum video game won’t be launching with Amazon’s LotR show anymore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a video game where you play as the titular jewelry fan, has been delayed from its September 1 release date. According to posted a statement on Twitter by the developers of the game, Daedalic Entertainment, it will be released “a few months” later, with the exact date coming soon.

Game delays are extremely common these days, but this makes it so that the gollum game will not launch alongside Amazon’s Prime Video show, The rings of power, which premieres on September 2. While the show is set long before Sméagol ever got his hands on the Ring, it’s easy to imagine the game getting a boost if it came out a day before a blockbuster show from the same franchise.

Still, it’s more important to give developers, QA, and everyone else involved the time they need to do their job, rather than hitting a specific release date. If Daedalic does well, it might even release the game around the end of the show; according to what to watchthe first season of The rings of power will consist of eight episodes, appearing once a week. Anyway, if the show is good (which you would hope would be seen Amazon spent an astronomical amount of money on it), Under the spell of the Ring could come back into the cultural consciousness in a few weeks or months, from which Gollum could benefit.

The game is slated to come out for the PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, Xbox One and Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. Originally, the Switch version was supposed to come out a few months after the other. Daedalic did not immediately respond to The edge‘s question whether the Switch version could be launched along with the others because of the delay or if it would still be released a few months later.

If you’re looking forward to playing as Gollum, you might want to check it out the trailer which was released earlier this month.