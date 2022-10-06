The Gold Coast home where Johnny Depp severed his finger sells for $40million

<!–

The Gold Coast mansion where Johnny Depp lost the tip of his finger has sold for $40 million – the highest price ever paid for a Queensland home.

The luxury home, previously owned by 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, went under the hammer on September 28 and sold at the asking price.

The sprawling property, known as Diamond Head, has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on 18 acres.

The Gold Coast mansion where Johnny Depp, 59, (pictured) lost the tip of his finger has sold for $40 million – the highest amount ever paid for a Queensland home

Previously rented by Brad Pitt, it comes with a helipad, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and a cinema.

The private jetty provides access to the Coomera and Pimpama Rivers and there is even an airstrip for private aircraft.

Amir Prestige Real Estate handled the sale after it first went on the market in March 2021 for expressions of interest.

Mick, 57, bought the property for $1.7 million in 1996 and renovated it several times over the years.

In 2015, Johnny, 59, had the tip of his finger cut off during an argument he had with Amber Heard, his partner at the time.

He said he thought the digit had fallen into the bin, but it was instead placed next to the bar.

Mick, a five-time Moto GP World Champion from 1994 to 1998, retired in 1999 to delve into the world of property.

The biker bought properties worth more than $12 million in Queensland.

His Gold Coast home on ‘Millionaires Row’ was the foundation of his portfolio, which also included a separate guest house and a go-kart track.

