The GOAT meets The Judge! Tom Brady asks the Yankees star to play with him at The Bucs!

There aren’t many people in a good position to give Aaron Judge advice right now, but Tom Brady is one of them.

And two of the best competitors in American sports history have joined Brady’s most recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast, with Judge gearing up for the start of the Yankees postseason schedule.

They meet the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, while Judge is currently on top of a wave of hitting an American League-record 62 home runs for the season.

It has seen him eclipse the records of baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Roger Maris, something Judge Brady told him he still can hardly believe.

“It’s a shock,” the judge admitted. Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, the list goes on. You see them around Yankee Stadium with their World Series rings, which are Yankee legends and baseball greats.

‘How can I ever be called with those boys? I’ve just started my career, a few years later – what are you talking about? It’s always a humbling experience to be in the same sentence, to be named as some of those great ones.

“But as you say, it’s hard to get used to. I wake up every day trying to help the Yankees win a ball game, I never see myself there with Babe Ruth or Roger Maris, but it’s something I never take for granted.”

Brady praised Judge’s attitude and responded by saying, “You wake up every day, look at the person in the mirror and think, ‘Did I give my best? If you did, you’re usually happy with the person. who you become.

“Aaron is going to be part of that tradition, but you still feel the humility of where you started. You haven’t changed, you look at yourself as a high school student trying to prove himself every day. He is who he is because of the characteristics that define him as a person and teammate, not because of what other people define him.

‘Hitting 62 home runs and having humility, that’s a character trait, a personality trait. Those things won’t change with him.’

Judge responded by explaining, “At Yankee Stadium, we have a sign that says ‘just do your job’.

“I could have been 0-4 the night before, I could have been 4-4 the night before, walking away, whatever. Well, guess what? That’s all over. When you enter this field, you have to do your job. That to me is what builds championship teams.”

Judge, as it stands, will be out of contract with the Yankees when the current season is over and Brady had a rogue suggestion as to where he’s going.

“With such a great year and now on the brink of free choice, I was wondering what it would take to get you in Tampa next year to become a tight spot for us,” Brady said. “It looks pretty good to me – the way it walks, the size, the catch radius, the power!

“I know you were a great soccer player in high school. Baseball has been pretty good for you, but maybe we should investigate this dual-sport athlete.”

Judge joked that he was excited, saying, “We can get a nice split contact, we can find a way to work this out.

“You look at me a little bit in the red zone and then I can hit a couple of home runs. If Tom gives me touchdowns, sign me up to play for free.”