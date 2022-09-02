The global war for talent

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

Good evening,

What can we learn from the latest round of data on global labor markets and their implications for monetary policy?

Official US figures today showed job growth slowing in August after a stormy July, but still with a healthy 315,000 new posts. However, the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent.

“The labor market is moving in the right direction for policymakers,” said one economist. “Due to an increase in unemployment and a modest increase in the employment rate, the labor market is less tight in August than in July.”

Data earlier this week indicated that there were about two job openings per employee, and many companies are still facing shortages. In turn, wages are rising as companies compete for staff, fueling concerns about a wage-price spiral as companies demand more for their products, driving workers to demand even higher wages.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



Across the Atlantic, new data on the eurozone yesterday showed the unemployment rate falling below 6.6 percent of the workforce for the first time.

The strength of the labor market and the risk that wages will rise sharply have prompted the European Central Bank to accelerate rate hikes, with a potential rise of 0.75 percentage point next week. Inflation in the eurozone is currently at a record high of 9.1 percent, well above the ECB’s target of 2 percent.

Australia is taking a different approach to labor shortages – the country has the second worst record in the OECD after Canada – by increasing its workforce.

The interior minister announced today that it would let tens of thousands more immigrants into the country and reduce dependence on lower-paid temporary workers as part of his response to the “global war for talent”.

An Australian MP said the country risked a “brain drain” unless the visa system was improved. “We currently have too many engineers who are Uber drivers and yet we are short of skills,” she said.

Latest news

US Labor Chief says job market can withstand Fed rate hikes (Bloomberg)

All French nuclear reactors will be restarted by winter (AP)

Russia’s Gazprom moves on again Nord Stream 1 gas flows as planned (Reuters)

For current news updates, visit our live blog

Need to know: the economy

G7 countries have supported a price cap for Russian oil to limit the Kremlin’s energy revenues and its ability to wage war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Moscow would stop selling oil to countries that attempt to do so.

The EU has reached an agreement with Member States to loan of €5 billion to Ukraine as part of a 9 billion euro package to support Kiev’s finances.

Latest for UK and Europe

Sterling saw the worst monthly drop against the dollar since the Brexit referendum in August against a backdrop of economic and political uncertainty. Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his latest speech to defend his handling of the pandemic, while FT editorial staff said Liz Truss — the favorite to succeed him — would have to take some of her ideological rigidity away from a to cope with a worsening crisis. The next British Prime Minister will be announced on Monday. In the meantime, this is what business wants from the new leader.

British campaigners have warned that the number of households in fuel poverty could more than double to at least 12 million in January unless the new prime minister takes “immediate” action to help with bills.

Brussels has reiterated its warnings about the UK’s Northern Ireland protocolthe agreement governing trade relations between the province, the rest of the UK and the EU calls it an “act of provocation”.

Eurozone industrial producer prices rose a record 37.9 percent in the year to July, driven by a massive 97.2 percent increase in energy costs. For example, Brussels wants to lower electricity prices.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in the FTWeekend Festival online or in person tomorrow. There’s a great lineup of speakers, including two former UK health secretaries, as well as experts on good food and living, not to mention culture, politics and big ideas. Buy your ticket with a discount at ft.com/festival with the code “Festival2022”.

Worldwide last

Commentator Martin Sandbu discusses an overlooked aspect of the energy shock: the “baffling” transfer of money from energy importers to exporters. To cite one example, Saudi Arabian exports have been about $20 billion a month for the past five years, but have risen to $40 billion since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also benefit is Joe Biden, says our Energy Source newsletter. The US president has reversed the political narrative as gasoline prices plummet, his climate bill is passed and US shale oil and gas isolating the country from the sort of ominous forecast that is sweeping Europe.

One of the beneficiaries of China’s delay – PMI data yesterday showed manufacturing activity shrank in August – was the environment. The countries carbon emissions fell 8 percent in the second quarter, the fourth consecutive decline for the world’s largest emitter. Drought however, causes serious problems for hydroelectric power plants.

vice president of Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, one of Latin America’s best-known politicians, survived an assassination attempt after her attacker’s gun failed. Political tension has increased this year as inflation moves towards 90 percent a year and the peso depreciates on the black market.

ZambiaThe IMF’s $1.3 billion bailout will be a test of how the fund responds to the wave of debt crisis in countries that have borrowed heavily from China.

Need to know: business

The UK’s largest chicken producer said it would have to pay an extra £1million a week for carbon dioxide to stun slaughter birds after a supplier pushed up prices after shutting down production at CF Industries, the country’s largest supplier. In addition to the poultry and pig industry, CO₂ is also crucial for brewing, carbonated beverage production, food packaging and refrigeration.

New “anti-awake” investment funds with names like “Maga” and “God Bless America” being scrutinized by US regulators to see if their titles are fully compatible with their portfolios. US editor-in-chief Gillian Tett says Republican targeting of ESG laws is bad for business.

Russian banks lost 1.5 trillion Rbs ($25 billion) in the first half of 2022 after Western sanctions removed the country from much of the global financial system, preventing them from trading the dollar, euro and other convertible currencies and leading to losses on currency swaps.

India advances chip-making efforts as geopolitical tensions wreak havoc on global supply chains. As our Big Read explains, the country is eager to present itself as a democratic alternative technology center to China. The US restricts the export of top Nvidia chips used in artificial intelligence to China and Russia.

Science overview

Melbourne could become a global center for developing new antiviral therapies to face future pandemics after receiving the largest donation in Australian medical history. “We wanted to create a second shield for humanity,” said donor Geoff Cumming.

US regulators have approved vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer that target the dominant strain of the Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus, despite a lack of human trials. The EU followed suit and paved the way for the launch of messenger RNA shots in the fall, when authorities expect the number of cases to increase.

Experts believe that China’s zero covid policy will continue into next year, while hopes are pinned on a “super vaccine” that could prevent the disease from spreading or create a weaker mutation with less serious health consequences. The megacity of Chengdu is the last to be shut down.

Covid-19 has also led to a “epidemiological aftershock”, which predisposes people to a host of other conditions and puts additional strain on already stretched health systems. Global health editor Sarah Neville’s Big Read describes the challenges ahead.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total number of worldwide cases: 597mn Total Doses Administered: 12.6 billion euros

Get the latest global photo with our vaccine tracker

What good news

From a new era of astronomy to a possible end to animal testing, 2022 turns out to be a great year for positive scientific stories. Here’s our top five.

A young star-forming region captured by the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope © Nasa, ESA, CSA, STScI

Recommended newsletters The work — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work and career editor Isabel Berwick. Sign Up here The climate graph: explained — Understand the week’s key climate data. Sign Up here