The Girls Next Door’s Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt were paid NOTHING for first season

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt of the Girls Next Door have revealed they didn’t get anything to star in the 15-episode first season of their E! reality show with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in 2005.

“When they ordered more episodes, they finally paid us,” said 42-year-old Holly of the next five seasons as she appeared on Tuesday. Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

Bridget, 48, added: “Very little.”

‘Very Little’: The Girls Next Door’s Holly Madison (2-R) and Bridget Marquardt (R) revealed they paid nothing to star in the 15-episode first season of their E! reality show with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (2-L) in 2005

Holly (R), 42, said in Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald (L) on Tuesday: ‘When they ordered more episodes, they finally paid us’

Madison (née Cullen) continued, “It’s not like I think I was a big star with bargaining power back then, but I wanted what was fair. It was like a few thousand dollars an episode. Just the fact that they didn’t want to pay us anything and just expected us to do it as the main characters of the show [was bad].’

The Disney-obsessed cosplayer likened their treatment to how family vloggers “throw their kids on YouTube.”

‘Like, ‘You’re here. You do this. This is what you do,” Holly recalled.

“He even walked past me in the hall one morning and said, ‘I’ve decided what your characters are going to be.’ I was like, “Okay.” So we’ve just been told you’re doing this unless we want to move and change your life. You have to go with it.’

Madison (née Cullen) continued, “It’s not like I think I was a big star with bargaining power back then, but I wanted what was fair. It was like a few thousand dollars an episode. Just the fact that they didn’t want to pay us anything and just expected us to do it as the main characters of the show [was bad]’

“You’re here. You’re doing this”: The Disney-obsessed cosplayer (L) compared their treatment to how family vloggers “throw their kids on YouTube”

Holly recalled, “He even walked past me in the hall one morning and said, ‘I’ve decided what your characters are going to be.’ I was like, “Okay.” So we’ve just been told you’re doing this unless we want to move and change your life. You have to go with it’

Bridget, 48, added: ‘And they basically told us, ‘If you don’t like it, you know where the door is because there are a lot of people who want your position”

Marquardt (née Sandmeier) added: “And they basically told us, ‘If you don’t like it, you know where the door is because there are a lot of people who want your position.'”

The paranormal investigator told the first time she was “pressured” to have unprotected sex with the late Playboy Magazine editor when she was 29 and he was 76 in a group sex session.

‘[One of the women] was like, “aren’t you going?” It’s like, “You have to go,” Bridget recalled.

“And I was like, ‘I’d rather not have it.’ And she said, “Well, then you probably won’t be invited again.” So then I was like, “Okay.” And I’d seen what everyone was doing, so I knew it was a matter of 10 seconds. I mean, certainly no more than a minute.’

First date: Marquardt (née Sandmeier) shared the first time she was “pressured” to have unprotected sex with the late Playboy Magazine editor when she was 29 and he was 76 in a group sex session (pictured in 2007)

The paranormal investigator recalled: “[One of the women] was like, “aren’t you going?” It’s like, “You have to go.” And I was like, “I’d rather not have it.” And she said, “Well, then you probably won’t be invited again.” So then I was like, “Okay.” And I’d seen what everyone was doing, so I knew it was a matter of 10 seconds. I mean, certainly no more than a minute’

Madison chimed in: ‘I felt like everyone was just trying to get it done as quickly as possible, the whole process’

Madison chimed in: “I felt like everyone was just trying to get it done as quickly as possible, the whole process.”

Hugh eventually died at the age of 91 in 2017 from sepsis caused by an E. coli infection.

And while Marquardt has “no ill feelings” toward Kendra Wilkinson or Hefner, Madison said a producer on the spin-off Kendra on Top drove a wedge between her and her former roommate.

RIP: Hugh finally died at age 91 in 2017 from sepsis caused by an E. coli infection

Rivalry: And while Marquardt has “no ill feelings” toward Kendra Wilkinson (L) or Hefner, Madison said a producer from the spin-off Kendra on Top drove a wedge between her and her former roommate (pictured in 2006)

The former Playboy Bunny explained: “It got weird with me and Kendra and I felt like… [the producer] was encouraging that as if he wanted us to fight, he wanted drama’

Holly continued: “He wanted me to come to her show and like to brag about how much money I was making in Vegas so she could get a little bit of a** to take more jobs to make her show more interesting. That’s what he told me and it got weird between us’

“It got weird with me and Kendra and I felt like” [the producer] was encouraging that like he wanted us to fight, he wanted drama,” the former Playboy Bunny explained.

“He wanted me to come to her show and like to brag about how much money I was making in Vegas so she could get a little bit of a** to take more jobs to make her show more interesting. He told me that and things got weird between us.’

The Oregon-born blondes promoted their new podcast Girls Next Level – which premieres next Monday – in which they revisit The Girls Next Door and reveal what was real and what was fake.