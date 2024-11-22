The girl with the X-rated dragon tattoo! Influencer shocks as she reveals her very intimate secret ink

An Australian influencer has shared details about a unique tattoo she has on her genitals.

Sammy Robinson, 28, confessed in the Happy hour with Lucy and Nikki podcast has a dragon tattoo on her vagina.

During the podcast, the beauty blogger recounted how she had lunch with friends before returning to her hotel room.

The girls had hired a tattoo artist to tattoo them, explaining that it was “part of a party tradition.”

Sammy mentioned that he had always wanted to have a flashy design, like a jaguar on his spine, but finally “chickened out” at the last minute.

“I didn’t want to put a cat (in my vagina) but I wanted something powerful, so I bought a dragon,” she explained.

‘There’s no reasoning behind this, but now I’m the girl with the dragon tattoo. It’s really small.’

Despite her young age, Sammy has built a career as one of Australia’s most successful beauty bloggers.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said there is no real secret to her success and that she just tries to be herself.

‘Just do it yourself. “Everyone else is already taken,” he told the publication.

“There’s no point in being someone you’re not, it sounds cliché, but really people will be able to tell if you’re in it for the wrong reasons or if you’re being fake for fame.”

“Find your passion and do what makes you happy…not just what’s trendy.”

But he did admit that his work was as fabulous as people could imagine.

“Being able to travel the world with some beautiful and iconic brands, work and create content with my passions (beauty and fashion) and have flexibility,” she added, talking about the advantages.