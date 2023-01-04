The German cardinal guards Benedict’s intellectual legacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — If ever there was an heir to the intellectual legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, it’s Cardinal Gerhard Mueller.

Benedict gave his fellow German theologian his old job – Prefect of the Teaching Office of the Vatican. He entrusted the theological works of his life to Mueller, who took nearly two decades to organize them into a 16-volume, 25,000-page opus along the lines of Thomas Aquinas’ Summa Theologica.

He even gave Mueller his old apartment on the top floor of a Vatican apartment building, where he had lived as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.

“Of course he took his furniture with him, but the whole thing breathes the spirit of Joseph Ratzinger,” Mueller said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, the eve of Benedict’s funeral.

He meant the flat, but he could have been talking about himself.

Mueller is one of the dwindling cardinals closely associated with Benedict’s doctrinal papacy, and he has taken up the mantle of the late pope with gusto, thanks in part to his somewhat spectacular feud with Pope Francis.

The Jesuit pope, who succeeded Benedict after his historic resignation in 2013, fired Mueller in 2017 after an unusually short, single term as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Mueller was only 69 at the time, well below the normal retirement age. And since then, in his spare time, in addition to compiling Ratzinger’s theological magnum opus, he has become one of Francis’ highest critics, citing his two-year initiative to consult with the laity on everything from Church teaching on sexuality to the role of of women.

“Is the Church a political party or an NGO that constantly changes its program based on the applause of the crowd?” Mueller asked rhetorically as he sat in his apartment library that once belonged to Ratzinger. “Or is the church the mission of Jesus Christ, of God, to proclaim the gospel?”

The numbers aren’t necessarily in his favor, as Francis has named 81 of 125 cardinals young enough to vote in a future conclave, many of whom share the more pastoral approach to church leadership.

But Mueller is not deterred from shifting the church’s course. Together with Benedict’s longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, he seems determined to safeguard the late pope’s legacy.

This week, Italian publisher Piemme announced that Gaenswein’s telling memoir, “Nothing But the Truth: My Life with Pope Benedict XVI,” would be published on January 12, a week after the pope was laid to rest. Piemme said the book would expose the “blatant slander” and “dark maneuvers” that tarnished Benedict’s reputation, as well as celebrate his historic papacy and life.

“These voices in the mass media abused their power to carry out a primitive polemic against him. But they have no future,” Mueller said of the often negative press Benedict received. “In the long run of church history, all these dumb voices will become silent and reason will prevail.”

He rose from his armchair and opened the window to show a visitor how he looked out in the morning and waved to Benedict, who did the same from the corner apartment on the top floor of the Apostolic Palace, a little further on.

“So many, many links and connections,” he said of their daily ritual.

The connections continued until recently. When Benedict announced on February 11, 2013, that he would become the first pope in six centuries to resign, Mueller was celebrating the 35th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

On December 31, the day Benedict died, Mueller turned 75.

“My 75th ‘Earthen’ birthday, and his celestial birthday,” he said. “Coincidences. But also a divine providence.”

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.

