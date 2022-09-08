The Gardens by Lotus: Best Sydney yum cha in the Chinese Gardens Darling Harbour

A ‘breathtaking’ Chinese restaurant in Sydney has foodies pouring through its doors thanks to its serene setting and freshly cooked yum cha.

The Gardens of Lotus Set in the middle of the serene Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney’s CBD, it promises a twist on traditional delicacies balanced with ‘nostalgic’ staples.

The teahouse-style shrine offers a unique oasis-like atmosphere in the heart of the city, and the yum cha has been voted ‘the best in the country’ by hundreds of guests.

Those who visit are given free entry to the gardens, to maintain their sense of tranquility once they leave.

The venue draws on both aspects of the venue with its modern interpretation of a Chinese high tea during the day, as well as ‘The Blue Room’, a private dining space for events and special occasions.

On weekends, The Gardens serves bottomless yum cha sessions for $69 per person and includes signature brown mushroom spring rolls, shallot pancakes, steamed pork and chive dumplings, and crystal shrimp dumplings.

Other notable features include the pork xiao long bao, salt and pepper shrimp, soy noodles, and snowy mountain pork buns.

“I love yum cha when it’s fresh and cooked to order…it’s so hot and so delicious,” says Nick of the Instagram account Food. Nick and Helmi said about his experience.

‘This is one of my best yum cha places in Sydney. One of my favorites are the king mushroom spring rolls, they are 10/10.

“You get 13 items but you can keep ordering and what I love is the view over the pond. If you’ve never tried this, you should.’

Standout on the à la carte menu are steamed barramundi with soy, ginger and shallots, wok-fried black pepper tenderloin with green beans and baby corn, and short ribs of beef with aged vinegar, garlic and chili.

There is also a nice selection of artisan teas, including Jasmine, Chinese Lychee, Pu-erh, Licorice and Peppermint, China Sencha, and Green Chai.

The Gardens is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm and is part of the Lotus Dining group responsible for the popular Lotus restaurants, Dumpling Bar Walsh Bay and Chi

Lotus Dining was founded in 2012 by innovator Michael Jiang, who dreamed of owning a restaurant that evoked the food memories of his childhood.

Over the years, Lotus has grown to seven restaurant spaces in Sydney, ranging from a casual dining experience to a more decadent offering.