The Game claims he dated Kim Kardashian before she moved on to Reggie Bush

There is a new name that claims to have been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

During a recent interview on House of Aces presents the debut live hosted by Carl Lamarre on Ceek MetaThe Game claimed he was having an affair with the socialite who became a superstar entrepreneur more than a decade ago, right before she got together with NFL star Reggie Bush in 2007.

“I’m from Compton, so we have Spanish women and we have black women, but I’ve never seen an Armenian woman,” the 42-year-old rapper said of his first meeting with the reality star on the August 19 episode.

‘And I’ve never seen an Armenian woman so cute, and I’ve never seen an Armenian woman with that kind of a**. I’ve never seen an Armenian from Compton at this point.’

The Wanna Get To Know You rapper (née Jayceon Terrell Taylor) went on to reveal that he first saw Kardashian at a Ray J party, and that he was interested in learning more about the future reality star.

“I was like, ‘Yo Ray J, who’s that?’ He says, “Oh, that’s Kim.” And I’m like, “Oh, that’s Kim, man? Aw, too bad for you!”‘

The leading lady Keeping Up With The Kardashians reportedly dated Ray J from 2003 to 2006. Their infamous sex tape would be leaked about a year later after their split.

“From there we start dating a bit, but I would always plug in my Xbox. She had that good internet,” he recalls from his time with the model.

The Hate It Or Love It artist confessed that he was “damn almost in love” and knew his time with her was over when he saw Bush in the Kardashian apartment building.

“I’m in the elevator going down, like to my car to get my s**t out of the garage. Reggie Bush is coming in the elevator,” he remembered from that time.

He would make the connection that he would see the founder of Skims when he got out on the floor of her flat.

“So he got out, I swallowed a lump in my throat, like, ‘OK, he’s going to fuck my bitch. Okay,'” he added.

The Game acknowledged that he assumed the NFL star was on his way to her home, but his suspicions were seemingly proven correct when Kardashian and Bush became an item.

“I didn’t peek out to see where he was going, so he could have gone anywhere. But then they ended up together, so yeah, after that I was a little hurt,” he confessed.

Bush, who played with the New Orleans Saints, dated Kardashian from 2007 to 2010.

The Game made it a point to say that there was never any bad blood between them.

“I really like Kim. I really care about her. I think she’s a great mother and a great person. None of this degrades who she is,” he explained. “I love what she’s doing with prison reform. That’s from my houseboy [Kanye West] female. i see pete [Davidson] away and hopefully they will come back [together].’

The Los Angeles native has remained close to KIm’ K’s ex-husband, Kanye West over the years. Ye even produced part of his latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind (2022).

During his time with Kardashian, he claims to have most of her family around, even her little sisters Kylie and Kendall.

‘She would always go with Paris’ [Hilton] center and source material for her clothing line … so who was home to Kylie . to watch? [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]? Me! But no, I love them. To this day I love them,” he said.

‘They call me Gamel with an ‘L’, Khloé [Kardashian] started that s**t,” he said, referring to Kendall and Kylie.

The game went on to say that this was the first time he publicly discussed his relationship with Kardashian and her family.

Since early August, Kim K has now been single after her divorce from actor and comedian Pete Davidson, more than a year after filing for divorce for Ye after nearly seven years of marriage.