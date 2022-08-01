The G.O.P. nominee for Maryland attorney general promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Mr Cox denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election, has connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory and has campaigned against Christian nationalist views. Mr Hogan, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has said he will not support him in the general election.

Mr. Hogan is virtually relinquishing his office to a Democratic successor; The Democratic nominee, Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, is heavily favored against Mr. cox.

Even before Mr. Hogan condemned Mr. Peroutka’s comments, Mr. Brown was expected to succeed Brian Frosh, another Democrat, as Attorney General. Reliably Democratic in federal elections, Maryland has traditionally been receptive to moderate Republicans like Mr. Hogan for state office, but not to those farther to the right.

Mr Perutka, a former chairman of Anne Arundel County Council and the 2004 Constitution Party presidential candidate, was once connected with the neo-confederal organization League of the South and has promoted extreme views.

In an opinion essay published in 2014, he called the separation of church and state a ‘big lie’. In a council debate that year, he said the First Amendment’s ban on establishing a religion was only intended to protect various Christian denominations, not “Muhammadism or Islam”; denounced free public education as “the 10th plank in the Communist Manifesto”; and ridiculed evolution. “Our children are taught that their great-great-grandfather was a hunk of primordial ooze in a pond somewhere and that their grandfather was a slimy, eel-like thing that finally got legs after a million years and that their father was a monkey,” he said in the debate. .

Mr. Peroutka has focused his most recent campaign on resisting pandemic lockdowns and mandates, even though Maryland ended public restrictions more than a year ago.