The future of natural textile dyes

As the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industry becomes clearer, the demand and need for sustainable alternatives grows. An international research group wants to replace toxic synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, ranging from plants to microbes to food waste.

Walk into any clothing store and you’ll find a rainbow of fluorescent shirts, pastel jumpers and jeans that change in and out of style with every season. The colors of each garment are pristine, striking and identical, but there are consequences hidden in those racks of colorful clothes.

Our planet and the factory workers who produce our clothes pay a heavy price: Toxic chemicals used in the synthetic dyeing process pollute waterways and soil.

Introduced in the 1860s, synthetic dyes and pigments have become commonplace in the textile industry. These dyes are one of the reasons why clothes in every color imaginable are so readily available: they provide quick and easy alternatives to the natural sources of color that used to be the only option.

While this synthetic process is normalized, using natural pigments to dye textiles has been part of human history for thousands of years.

BioColour suggests it’s time to revisit and rethink this long history.

Associate Professor of Design at Aalto University and member of the BioColour research group Kirsi Niinimäki explains: “We look back in history to see how we can bring the information we had before synthetic chemicals existed to the present day, but also how we apply it in a more modern way by working with the [textile] industry.”

BioColour is an international research consortium of designers, materials scientists, biologists, mathematicians and engineers. These researchers from Finnish, American and Brazilian universities and research institutes are working together to find non-toxic and biodegradable natural alternatives to synthetic dyes and pigments.

Natural dyes on an industrial scale

BioColour’s research isn’t just about identifying and testing natural color sources, it’s also about working with the textile industry and consumers to bring widespread change to the new standard of synthetic colors.

An example of this comes from the Finnish design house Marimekko. Using Dyer’s Woad, a plant native to Finland, the project tested this alternative to synthetic indigo, a dye made with toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde.

This collaboration revealed an additional benefit of natural dyes: as a Finnish design house, Marimekko was able to tell a local story with dyers by using a plant grown in Finland that was not possible with synthetic indigo.

Such collaborations are an opportunity to challenge and learn from each other, says Niinimäki. While BioColour challenges industry partners to work with different methods and recipes based on historical practices, industry partners test dye recipes outside of precise lab conditions.

“In a laboratory it is possible [to adjust] processes, but if we go to the industry, it is not possible to adapt the recipes exactly,” says Niinimäki, “we have to accept the industrial processes and what comes out of them.”

The textile industry is not the only source of cooperation: the food and agriculture industries create huge amounts of bio-waste that represents the untapped potential of natural dyes. By-products such as onion peels and willow bark from these industries can be used to dye clothes, create new side streams and reduce waste.

While the details are still secret, Niinimäki also described an ongoing collaboration with a food company that wants to explore how much pigment can be extracted from food waste material. They will also test the durability of said colors.

Changing attitude to color

Ensuring that consumers are willing to buy naturally dyed textiles is vital in the quest to replace synthetic dyes. Nevertheless, according to Niinimäki, consumers still find this concept strange.

Synthetic dyes are attractive because they provide long-lasting and identical colors between each garment. However, as Niinimäki points out, ‘equality’ is one of the problems of fast fashion.

“Blue is a trendy color, but why does everything have to be the same blue? Even in mass production, why can’t we accept that there are different kinds of blue? Why does everything have to be the same?”

Natural dyes, which are not as stable, can look different from piece to piece and even fade over time.

However, these fading colors should not be seen as a negative.

Niinimäki believes that fading colors open the door to an attractive new type of design: clothing can be designed to reveal new patterns as certain colors fade over time.

While BioColour’s consumer studies aim to identify and change current attitudes toward colors and textiles, other researchers in the group are investigating the durability and longevity of natural dyes. Fading colors can offer interesting design possibilities, but they are not the only option.

Drawing on history to invent the future

Natural color sources are not limited to plants and mushrooms – the world of microbes holds enormous potential for the future of dyes and pigments.

Bacteria can be a source of non-toxic biodegradable pigment and a method to help dyes adhere to textile fibers. Using bacteria in the natural dyeing process harks back to the slower pace of fashion, as it can take weeks for the bacteria to grow and nourish.

This use of bacteria in the dyeing process has inspired BioColour employees at the VTT Technical Research Center to investigate lab-grown dyes. Their research explores how microbes’ DNA can be modified to produce a variety of different pigments that can be scaled up to broader textile production.

Lab-grown dyes are a particularly promising future because, as Niinimäki explains, there is little land to grow plants for dyes. Climate change has and will continue to change our environment and create food and water insecurity. This means that resources must be used for food cultivation.

These pigment-producing microbes expand the capabilities of non-toxic, biodegradable dyes while saving land and resources.

While it may be history, the research behind natural dyes is anything but old news.

