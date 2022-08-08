The Full Monty’s Robert Carlyle, 61, shoots new scenes for Disney+ series revival at a job centre

Robert Carlyle was spotted Friday while filming for the Disney+ revival of The Full Monty in Halifax, following the film’s original release 25 years ago.

The film’s 61-year-old protagonist, who played Gaz in the 1997 hit, took a break from the set before shooting further scenes with the rest of his castmates.

The cast has been forced to reshoot after star Hugo Speer was fired from the Disney+ reboot last month.

Robert wore a gray hoodie, jeans and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

He looked grumpy and later joined his fellow castmates as they filmed scenes outside a job center.

Also on set were two armed police officers who appeared to be on guard as the iconic characters played their old tricks again.

Robert and another castmate were seen trying to break into the Sheffield job center, triggering a police presence on set.

Other well-known characters from the 1997 classic, including Paul Barber who played Horse, were also seen on set with a walking stick, and newcomer Miles Jupp also made his debut.

Robert and his fellow castmates appeared in good spirits while filming scenes in West Yorkshire.

The new footage comes after Hugo Speer, 53, is said to have invited a woman into his trailer while she was completely naked during filming.

The actor, who played Guy in the 1997 British comedy, was terminated with ‘immediate’ effect after he reportedly gave birth to a runner in his twenties to enter his trailer with no clothes on. The sun.

He has denied the allegations, his spokesman said ET: ‘Hugo denies all allegations and challenges them all.’

The Sun reported that the shocked woman reported Speers’ actions to show bosses, who immediately took action.

It is said that Hugo was previously warned against walking around his trailer while walking around naked before finally getting the ax after allegedly inviting a woman.

Defending his actions, The Sun reported that Hugo told the producers, “All the actors walk around their trailer naked.”

However, after an investigation, Disney+ has reportedly decided to fire the actor, who starred in the original film 25 years ago.

A source told the publication: “Speer’s resignation has absolutely shocked the cast and crew. But he had already been warned because he was supposedly walking around naked in his caravan.’

They continued: “He claimed his towel fell from his waist when he opened the door to a female runner. But there was nothing to hide his modesty, and he apparently exposed himself completely to the girl before beckoning her inside.

“The woman was shocked and didn’t even think about entering his trailer. She was upset, then angry, and didn’t hesitate to report his behaviour.’

Meanwhile, a Disney+ representative told MailOnline: “We were recently made aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production. An investigation has been launched in accordance with policy. Afterwards it was decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect.’

MailOnline has reached out to Hugo Speers’ representative for comment.

Police are reportedly not involved in the incident.

Following Hugo’s alleged departure from the new series, the publication reported that screenwriters are struggling to rewrite scenes and storylines, after filming started as early as March.

While producers are reportedly aware of the irony of firing a Full Monty for stripping naked.

Hugo had initially joined original stars Robert, Tom, Mark Addy and Lesly Sharp for the hit film’s Disney+ revival.

The British comedy was released in 1997 to critical acclaim. For a time it was the highest grossing film in the UK, until it was later surpassed by Titanic.

The film follows a group of unemployed men in Sheffield in the 1990s who decide to start a male striptease act in an attempt to earn some money.

The series follows the original bond of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and the crumbling sectors of healthcare, education and employment.

The episodes explore the brighter, crazier, and more humane way forward where common efforts can still triumph over adversity.

The new series will feature the original group of friends in eight episodes as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles facing the crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.

It will also introduce a slew of new cast members, including children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The episodes are directed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead, and co-written by Alice Nutter with Simon Lewis as series producer.

The UK Original series will premiere on Disney+ worldwide, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

The original film is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK. An official release date for the new series has not yet been announced.