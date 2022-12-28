The French Madeleine: The French woman gives up on Australia, returning to Bali just three weeks later

She said she is super qualified with an MBA in English and Marketing.

She tried for three weeks in December to find a job in marketing, but was ignored.

Madeleine ‘La Francesa’ posts on the internet to complain about her bad luck

A French woman has complained that she has to leave Australia after being rejected for more than 100 applications despite being “overqualified”

A French woman has complained that she has to leave Australia after being rejected for more than 100 applications despite being “overqualified”.

Post under ‘The French MadeleineThe blonde beauty explained that she had been in Melbourne for three weeks and was giving up hope that she could find a job.

He sounded like he was holding back tears as he explained the situation and hinted that the people of Melbourne had been hard to befriend as well.

“I’m sorry to say that because I’m not someone who’s ready to give up, but I think I did the best I could,” she said.

‘I am really qualified, I was a manager before and graduated from an MBA in marketing

Madeleine said she went to networking events but couldn’t find anyone who could help her find a job.

“Life is quite expensive if you don’t have a job,” he said.

She added that a man offered to help her, but told her he would not have an answer “tomorrow.”

“I can’t afford to live here in a big city if I don’t have an income,” he said.

He has decided to ‘Go back to Bali’, where life is ‘cheaper and easier’.

“I can apply for jobs online like I did here,” he said.

She said she’s “not in love” with Melbourne, adding that it could be because she’s French, but when she’s traveled elsewhere, she’s made instant friends.

“Here I think it was difficult, the weather was difficult and nobody is willing to give me a chance,” he said.

She said she just wants the chance to turn all the information she learned in college into practical experience, but she needs a job to do it.

People suggested that he try to get a working holiday visa, but he said he was too old to apply for the program.

Madeleine believes she did not get answers because she needs a sponsorship visa, as she is not an Australian resident.

“I think there aren’t many companies that are willing to sponsor you, so it’s complicated,” he said.

But others said you might have been applying at the wrong time of the year.

He complained that people have not been helpful in getting him a job, despite his best attempts to blend in at events.

‘If you didn’t hear back, it’s probably because it’s December and people are just hiring emergency personnel. They won’t contact you until the end of January,” said one.

Someone who described himself as a ‘seasoned expat’ revealed that ‘it takes three to six months to get a job’ in a country where you don’t have a network.

And the Australians agreed.

‘Three weeks is not enough, it can take a month to process applications,’ said one woman.

She said she’s super qualified, with an MBA in English and marketing, and just wants hands-on experience.

Many people agreed that it is more difficult for foreigners.

‘I’ve been looking for a job since I graduated last year and there are no offers. nobody wants to recruit foreigners,’ said one man.

‘I’ve done it all, internships, worked for free, they just aren’t hiring us.

‘I have lived here for seven years and studied for six and they still reject me.’

Others told her to “marry an Australian”, which would nullify the sponsorship issue.