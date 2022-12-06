Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The free Elden Ring update adds a PvP Colosseum in which to murder other players

FromSoftware’s games are not for the faint hearted. With grueling boss fights and punishing consequences galore, the litany of unspoken Soulslike-specific rules can be seriously off-putting to newcomers. Well, you’ll see what you’re made of now that a dedicated PvP arena is coming to Elden Ring.

Despite its division, Elder ring has held its own in the gaming zeitgeist since its release in February 2022 – and it’s finally getting a free content update.

