The four western weapons that changed the war for Ukraine

By
Jacky
-
The four western weapons that changed the war for Ukraine

The four Western weapons that changed the war for Ukraine: As Zelensky gets deadly Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, CHRIS PLEASANCE’s video breaks down the battlefield systems that proved decisive

By mail online reporter

published: 09:38, January 5, 2023 | Updated: 09:38, January 5, 2023

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As deadly US Patriot anti-aircraft missiles make their way to Ukraine, foreign correspondent Chris Pleasance explains how Western weapons turned the tide of the war last year.

Four weapon systems in particular made a decisive difference on the battlefield – but Zelensky needs even more if his forces are to defeat Putin decisively.

Watch it here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR