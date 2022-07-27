The formula for the perfect start to your day

To start the day right, get out of bed at 7:12 AM and train for exactly 21 minutes.

To feel happy instead of grumpy, spend ten minutes in the shower and then take 18 minutes before breakfast.

These specific instructions come from a study of 2000 people in the UK, the results of which were analyzed by mathematician Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon, President-elect of the British Science Association, who came up with a formula for the best morning routine.

Average answers show that the optimal time in the shower is ten minutes, with people preferring to be in bed for eight hours, wake up at 6.44 am, get up at 7.12 am and have breakfast at 7.25 am .

dr. Imafidon, who replaced Rachel Riley on the quiz show Countdown, said: “Having this formula is a great tool. A combination of the different elements should be the key to getting out of bed on the right side.’

Perhaps unsurprisingly for research by a grain company, formula is most influenced by how long we eat breakfast.

Nearly two-thirds of people say it’s important to get them ready for the day, with 18 minutes being the average time at the breakfast table.

To calculate whether your routine is putting you in a good mood, double the time you spend eating breakfast, then add up the minutes you spend exercising and showering. Now calculate the difference between how long you slept and the optimal eight hours – say 1.5 if you have six and a half hours – and the difference in hours between when you got up and 7:12 am – one, if you got up at 8:12 am .

The total number of minutes for breakfast (doubled), exercise and shower is divided by the sum based on sleeping and waking times. Now add in the minutes spent reading the newspaper or doing a crossword puzzle after dividing this number by two first.

The number you achieve should be above 37 if you have the best morning routine.

The study, commissioned by Special K Crunchy Oat Granola, found that 29 percent of people regularly “wake up on the wrong side of the bed” and remain cranky until 11 a.m.