The formation of a super strong Mongolian cyclone and its contributing factors

2) caused by the Mongolian cyclone and its associated standardized value of the Himawari-8 red channel (shade; red coloring indicates dust). Credit: Cholaw Bueh” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Dust aerosol concentration (contours with interval of 20000 kg/m2) caused by the Mongolian cyclone and its associated standardized value of the Himawari-8 red channel (shade; red color indicates dust). Credit: Cholaw Bueh



From March 13 to 16, 2021, an extremely strong dust storm hit Mongolia and northern China successively, causing the disappearance of 590 herders and the death of 16 people in Mongolia. When the dust storm reached central Mongolia in the early morning of March 15, the wind gust reached a speed of 40 ms.−1which corresponds to the intensity of a class 12 typhoon. When it hit the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region on the morning of March 15, visibility decreased sharply and the concentration of coarse particles in the air over Beijing reached a height of 9000 g m−3 local. Research shows that extreme dust storm weather like this is caused by the rapid intensification and eastward movement of a Mongolian cyclone.

Mongolian cyclones are often generated over the Mongolian Plateau in the spring, but it is extremely rare for a Mongolian cyclone to develop into a super strong cyclone with typhoon intensity. The topography of the Mongolian Plateau alone is not the main reason for the development of a Mongolian cyclone into a supercyclone, as the terrain remains unchanged, but the intensity of Mongolian cyclones varies from case to case. Diabatic heating is the primary mechanism for explosive cyclones over sea areas, but this is clearly not the reason for an extreme intensification of the Mongolian cyclone.

Recently, a research team from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, revealed the development process and contributing factors of this powerful Mongolian cyclone event in 2021, from the perspective of high-frequency eddy energy. The results were published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

“If the upstream disturbance of the upper troposphere that caused the Mongolian cyclone had been strong enough as it approached the Mongolian Plateau, the combined effect of the Mongolian Plateau topography and the downward transfer of vortex kinetic energy would have been beneficial to the occurrence of a strong Mongolian cyclone in the lower troposphere,” explains Prof. Cholaw Bueh, the first and corresponding author of the article.

And if the anomalous state of the circulation on the annual scale can also present a more favorable background in terms of available potential energy at this time, the high-frequency disturbance will obtain more eddy available potential energy from the time-averaged available potential energy so that the Mongolian cyclone will develop into an even stronger cyclone.”

The team confirmed this view from the perspective of the eddy energy budget. The downward transfer of vortex kinetic energy at 850 hPa played a key role in the amplification and maturation phase of the Mongolian cyclone. This mechanism was mainly contributed by the settling process of cold air behind the cold front. As the cyclone began to develop rapidly, the mechanism of the frontal cyclone wave became very important. At this time, the annual temperature anomaly pattern of “cold in the north and warm in the south” provided a very favorable condition for the high-frequency disturbance to obtain the swirling available potential energy from the time-averaged available potential energy.

“To become a super-strong Mongolian cyclone, a favorable low-frequency background circulation is also needed,” adds Dr. Zuowei Xie, a co-author of the article. To verify the above assumption, the team derived a simplified version of the high-frequency eddy energy budget equation. The interaction term between high and low frequency vortices in the equation reflects the role of the low frequency background circulation.

“During an intense development of the Mongolian cyclone, the high-frequency vortex also extracts energy from the low-frequency available potential energy and further amplifies it. The interaction between high- and low-frequency waves is also very important for the intensification of the Mongolian cyclone,” explains Dr. Anran Zhuge, another co-author of the article. Their work shows that the low-frequency temperature anomaly pattern of “cold in the northwest and warm in the southeast” is indeed highly conducive to the conversion of high-frequency eddy available potential energy from low-frequency eddy available potential energy.

As noted, the evolution of the Mongolian cyclone into a super-strong cyclone requires several favorable conditions, including the intensity of the weather disturbance itself over the Mongolian plateau, the interaction between the disturbance and the topography, the low-frequency background circulation, and the multi-year anomalous circulation background.

“The subtle role of the topography of the Mongolian plateau has not yet been clearly revealed. The contributions of the topography to the downward transfer process of eddy kinetic energy and to the amplification of eddy available potential energy conversion from its background counterpart are yet to be revealed further”, concludes Prof. Cholaw Bueh.

