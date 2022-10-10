The Foreo Luna 4 cleanses and delivers an anti-aging massage at the same time – save 10%

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Flawless skin depends not only on which cleanser you use, but also on how you apply it.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans say their skincare changed for the better when they started using a FOREO Luna cleansing brush. And that it worked on both reducing breakouts and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, multitasking in a way that other products can’t or can’t.

There is now such a hunger for this profound, two-in-one beauty that it is in its fourth incarnation and the Luna 4 that just launched has even more skin-saving features than the original. It costs $279, although you can save 10 percent today if you use the code ADD10 at the cash register.

The vibrations of the Luna 4 stimulate circulation and help the cleaner reach deeper to remove 99.9% of dirt and bacteria. This ensures cleaner skin and less chance of acne. The facial massager has five positions so you can use it to firm the jawlines and eyes and to release tension on the forehead and temples Store

The Luna 4 is sleek, chic and streamlined, so it looks stylish in any bathroom and you can display it instead of hiding it on a shelf

If you haven’t seen Luna on social media or in any of your favorite beauty YouTuber’s videos, it’s a tool that will help your cleanser get deep under the skin. Applying cleaner with your fingers or a warm towel only reaches the surface.

In contrast, the Luna 4 uses T-SonicTM pulsations and velvety silicone touch points to remove impurities trapped deep within pores. Clinically proven to remove 99% of dirt, oil and makeup residue and is 35x more hygienic than brushes with nylon bristles.

But it’s not just for the cleansing, as shoppers say it can take years off the age of your face if you use it daily as a massage aid.

The FOREO Luna 4 can be used both dry and wet. When used dry as a massage tool, you can connect it to an app on your smart device to get the most out of the massage.

A guided toning massage helps reduce fine lines and sagging by strengthening your facial muscles and improving lymphatic drainage.

Connect the FOREO to your smart device and get a step-by-step massage guide via the app to get salon facial results at home.

The Luna 4 gives particularly effective results on jawlines and puffy or drooping under the eyes, with a whopping 86 percent of users reporting that skin looks and feels firmer and more elastic after use.

“This is the best in the game,” wrote one customer who rated the beauty a full five stars. “The silicone is much better than the previous generation I had (Luna 2) and I love the app functionality and the ease of switching modes with the button.”

Another added: ‘It goes well with my gel cleanser, lathers really well and cleanses thoroughly but gently.

I also love the massage option! The pulsations give a pleasant and deep massage and the serum gives my skin a radiant and full appearance. Truly a fantastic cleaning experience!’

You don’t have to suffer for beauty anymore, because the Luna 4 is gentle on the face, made of soft silicone touch points that feel smooth on the skin’s surface

The Luna 4 is the softest of all Luna devices, made from 17 percent softer silicone touch points that glide even more easily over the skin to maintain natural elasticity. It also features a new travel lock feature, three cleaning modes and five massage patterns, so you can choose between maintenance and a more intense experience

Headache? One of the massage techniques is shiatsu which promotes tranquility and relives tensions of the forehead and temples. It is better for your body to relieve pain this way rather than turning to painkillers.

If all the features have intrigued you, remember that the 10 percent discount ADD10 the promotion will end soon so be sure to check out the FOREO website quick to find our more and secure the deal.