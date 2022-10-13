‘The footage don’t lie’ – Shields and Marshall watch back 2012 amateur fight

Claressa Shields has only ever lost one fight as a professional or amateur and that happened to be against Savannah Marshall.

At the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, Marshall and Shields, who headlined the O2 on Saturday night, collided for the first time and it was the Hartlepool woman who inflicted her first-ever loss to her American rival.

@Savmarshall1 – Twitter Shields was a hotshot, but Marshall out-boxed her

But now the undisputed middleweight crown is on the line.

ahead in battle, Sky Sports posted a video of both women looking back on their amateur fight and it makes for entertaining watching.

“She told everyone she destroyed me, she knocked me down, she hurt me, the images don’t lie and I have the images.”

Meanwhile, Marshall said: “When I got there, I remember everyone talking about this American who was undefeated.

“Then I got the draw sheet and it said, ‘Savannah, you have the winner of America vs India’.”

The video then goes back to Shields, who paused the video and pointed to the sweat on Marshall’s back, saying, “The fight started and she didn’t have any sweat on, this is round three.

On Saturday night, Shields gets the chance to avenge her amateur loss to Marshall

“I sat on her like a Pitbull on a damn rabbit. I chased her all around the ring. I chased her. She sweats.”

Marshall clapped back by saying, “This was her first ever loss and ten years later she’s still winning,” but then the WBO middleweight champion admitted Shields has good feet and a solid jab.

To wrap up, Shields continued to plead her case, claiming she deserved the win, saying, “Look how she holds on, runs, but you’re ‘beating me up’.

“I risked everything to win that fight and the only thing that wasn’t in my favor was the judges, that was it.”