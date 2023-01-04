The Flash star Stephen Amell will RETURN as Oliver Queen for show’s ninth and final season

Stephen Amell has been confirmed to reprise the role of Oliver Queen in the ninth and final season of The Flash.

On Wednesday, the CW announced that the 41-year-old actor will guest star in episode 909 of the long-running series.

Eric Wallace, an executive producer on the show, said, “As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen.”

Amell recently discussed the idea of ​​a movie while appearing on Geek House show.

When asked if he would like to be part of the DCEU and whether he would like to play the Green Arrow or another character, he replied, “If I’m going to be part of the DCEU, I probably just want to.” play the Green Arrow there.”

He explained, “I mean, are they still divorced? Didn’t we have two Flashes in the Arrowverse at one point? So I do not know. We will see. Whatever they want.’

The father-of-two said at the time: “I’d say if I had to pick one, I’d pick my own movie… just because there are so many things I’d selfishly want to do with Arrow that we couldn’t necessarily do on TV.” .’

The Flash, the hit TV show from the world of DC Comics, has been running for eight seasons and will wrap up its last episode this year.

Keiynan Lonsdale will also reprise his Flash role as Wally West / Kid Flash, while Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy returns as Bloodwork and David Ramsey as John Diggle from Arrow.

Grant Gustin will also return as the title character along with two of the original stars, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen.

According to Just shockedit was recently announced that three more stars who had previously been on the show will also be returning.

Wallace previously released a statement about each of the returning guest stars and what they can look forward to from their characters.

Lonsdale previously starred in season 2-4 of the show and guest-starred in season 5-6.

Kid Flash isn’t just any speedster – he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family. So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we started creating a special and heartfelt story for his return,” the showrunner said.

“The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that shows a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.”

David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan originally starred in Arrow, another member of the Arrowverse shows, and made several cameo appearances on The Flash.

Eric said, “As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters that helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.”

He continued, “So of course having Diggle in our last season with Team Flash was a good idea! So get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle, aka Spartan, will help protect Central City one last time alongside Team Flash.”

The Arrowverse was a shared universe centered on several interconnected television series based on DC Comics superhero characters, mainly airing on The CW.

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman were all in-universe shows, which is why characters could cross over from one show to another.

The latest returning cast member is Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. He was a recurring guest star on Season 6 of The Flash.

“Since Sendhil delivered such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the haunted Ramsey Rosso in Season 6, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back,” said Eric.

“We also knew we wanted Ramsey to play a role in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together, and now the return of the villainous Bloodwork will kick off one of Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

Along with the cast announcement, The CW also released the poster for the final season on the show’s Instagram account.

The poster featured a picture of The Flash’s boots with lightning on them, and surrounding them were charred pieces of concrete. Next to the boots were the words ‘The Final Run.’

The caption read: “Balance must be restored. The final season of #TheFlash kicks off Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun.’