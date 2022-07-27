The FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED as Liverpool suffer 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg

Liverpool enter their Community Shield final with Manchester City after a loss after a disappointing display against RB Salzburg.

Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the hosts, as Jürgen Klopp’s squad on the night hinted who he will start against Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday.

Sportsmail takes a look at five things we learned from the Reds’ disappointing performance in Austria.

Jürgen Klopp would have been disappointed by his team’s performance, especially in the first half

Klopp hints at Community Shield team selection

It was an interesting starting line-up for Liverpool in what was their last friendly before playing silverware this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp chose to do a mostly second series lineup against the Austrian side before bringing in many of his big hitters in the second 45.

Andrew Roberson was brought in just after the break, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold all came in on the hour.

Luis Diaz played just 30 minutes, suggesting they will start against Manchester City

The Scotland captain and those who came on after 60 minutes all appear to be stuck at the start against Manchester City on Saturday, due to their reduced playing time against Salzburg.

A big question is who will play in the center for Liverpool on Saturday.

Darwin Nunez played the first 45, while Roberto Firmino replaced him for the second half.

There’s no guarantee the £85million signing will kick off this weekend’s game, and Klopp could opt to go for his trusty Brazilian as he played with the other Reds stars likely to face Pep Guardiola’s side will play.

Nunez still a work in progress

Rarely has a player been judged so quickly as Darwin Nunez, the new £85m Liverpool signing.

The Uruguayan striker looked like he lacked confidence in front of goal during Liverpool’s first friendlies, but then came a stunning four goals against RB Leipzig.

Nunez got his first start against RB Salzburg, and despite not being able to get on the scoresheet, there were positives to be taken from his performance and he was the sharpest man with a red card in the first half.

It took a while for Liverpool to get going at the Red Bull Arena, but when they did, it was Nunez and Harvey Elliott who were right in the middle of the action.

The Reds went into halftime trailing 1-0, but Nunez could have easily scored another hat-trick.

He did brilliantly well taking down a ball under pressure but couldn’t quite get it off his feet with the defender on deck before being taken from him.

Darwin Nunez was the sharpest man in a Liverpool shirt during the first half on Wednesday

Nunez then had a huge opportunity after being found by Isaac Mabaya, who hit the bar with a first try on the turn, sending a Salzburg defender to the floor.

The 23-year-old also hooked up well with Naby Keita, who passed him before there was a massive blockade from Salzburg defender Bernardo to prevent him from making an effort on goal.

It is clear that Nunez is still a work in progress and it will be some time before he comes to his full potential at Anfield, but his last two appearances will be optimistic.

In games against both Red Bull teams, he has created many chances and has been particularly effective with his runs behind defence.

However, it will be interesting to see if Klopp throws him into the lineup against Manchester City on Saturday.

Nunez (right) is still a work in progress, although there are positive signs of his performance

Harvey Elliott continues to impress

After loaning out the 2020-21 season to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, many Liverpool fans hoped Harvey Elliott was ready to step up and be part of their first-team plans last year.

After several starts at the start of last season, his horrific ankle injury against Leeds in September ruined it all.

The 19-year-old’s performance during pre-season has certainly supported the argument that he is ready for first-team football.

Harvey Elliott puts forward his case on why he should get more playing time this season

After tearing Crystal Palace from the right-hand side earlier this month, he was once again very impressive against RB Salzburg.

While Nunez seemed the sharpest player, Elliott was the one trying to make things happen and he too could have been on the scoresheet in the first half.

Within a minute he put Isaac Mabaya on target for a good try before perhaps he should have done better with his own chance not long after.

With the Reds not short of options, it will be difficult for Elliott to become a regular this season, but he is certainly pushing his case to get far more minutes than he got after his ankle injury last season.

Liverpool’s second battle to stake their claim

With the first meaningful game of the season on Saturday, it was a great opportunity for a number of players to stake their claim against RB Salzburg.

While there were a handful of those who started out that impressed, it will be a surprise to see others in the lineup starting on Saturday.

Liverpool were particularly vulnerable in defense in the first half, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate struggling – not helped by their lack of discipline in midfield.

Gomez in particular had a hard time against Benjamin Sesko in the first half.

There was an early sign when he allowed Sesko a shot on target after a bad pass to Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic.

Joe Gomez had a particularly shaky game against RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko

RB Salzburg missed a golden opportunity to take the lead when Gomez got a header before Sesko squirmed past him. Fortunately for the 25-year-old, Sesko’s shot was saved and bounced back into the path of Fernando, who somehow failed to hit the target.

Gomez recently signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool and is hoping to get more playing time this season after just four league starts last season.

However, the Reds looked solid from the back with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the second half, and once again it looks like they will be the main pair going into the new season.

Naby Keita hooked up well with Nunez, but Liverpool seemed a lot stronger in midfield as Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson replaced the Guinean, Curtis Jones and Bajcetic.

Naby Keita tied up well with Darwin Nunez, but the Reds were better defensively as Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho came on in the second half

Target Manchester United steals the show

It may not have been the night Jurgen Klopp’s side would have wanted, but rivals Manchester United would have been very impressed with one player on RB Salzburg’s squad.

Sportsmail reported this week that Erik ten Hag’s side has joined the race for £55million-valued RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old Slovenian who broke through in the Salzburg line-up last season was a constant threat up front and someone the Reds struggled with.

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the game against Liverpool

Sesko forced Joe Gomez to make a mistake and a save from Adrian, who should have tapped in teammate Fernando in the rebound.

Minutes later, he scored the only goal of the game after sprinting away from Ibrahima Konate, playing a one-two with Noah Okafor and Adrian blasting past.

Before the end of the half, he headed the ball to teammate Fernando, who shot the ball into the back of the net, but was ruled offside.

Sesko, who is also wanted by Newcastle, came out at the start of the second half, but not before putting in a standout performance against Liverpool.

The Bundesliga’s English account, in response to a message about United’s interest, joked that they now want a billion euros Bruno Fernandes and mascot Fred the Red for Sesko.