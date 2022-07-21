The FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED as Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners against RB Leipzig

Liverpool won 5-0 against RB Leipzig in Saxony as they ramped up their preparation for the season with an encouraging performance.

For almost the entire 90 minutes, Liverpool were streets ahead of their Bundesliga opponents in terms of match sharpness, preparation and harmony.

Most encouraging for Jurgen Klopp was the performance of his new £85million forward, Darwin Nunez, who scored four goals in the second half. It was his first for the club, with the Uruguayan looking a bit nervous and lacking pace in the previous two Liverpool preseason encounters.

With just over a week to go until Liverpool take on Manchester City in the King Power in the traditional showing of the season, these are five things Sportsmail learned from their defeat in Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez impressed in the second half when he scored four on an encouraging night for Liverpool

Nunez finally shows up at the party

The biggest encouragement for Liverpool was that Nunez got himself on the scoresheet and looked a bit more like the multimillion-pound attacker the Reds signed earlier this summer.

His touches and runs all looked cleaner than against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, and the attacker appeared to have developed a relationship with his team-mates.

Nunez’s first goal came from the spot and should have been held off with the ball at perfect height and speed to push the Leipzig goalkeeper away.

Nunez’s penalty seemed to give him a lot of confidence to score even more

That seemed like all he needed, as he immediately looked like a confident player. And just like buses in London, as soon as one arrived, so did the other.

His second goal was very well taken, with Alexander-Arnold playing a nice ball into the right inner space of the penalty area. His shot over Janis Blaswich gave the ‘keeper little chance.

His third, coming from Liverpool winning the ball high and Harvey Elliot squared for his new team-mate, gave him his hat-trick, and you could imagine a lot of confidence as we get closer to the new season.

The Uruguayan not only looked sharper, but also appeared to combine better with teammates

He wasn’t ready then and when he scored his fourth he looked a little embarrassed, as all players do when they perform well in preparation for the season.

Of course, this was a pre-season friendly against a team that didn’t really look fit at all. Liverpool will expect a lot more, in games that matter, for the cost they paid to Benfica last month.

What will be interesting is whether or not he will start from scratch against Manchester City next weekend in the Community Shield. On this basis, albeit against a poor-looking Leipzig team, Klopp would be a fool not to at least consider it.

Liverpool look sharper on and off the ball

It is uncertain whether the preparation of an extra game really makes that much difference, but it turned out to be the case here. Liverpool are a game ahead of their opponents in terms of games played this pre-season and that seemed obvious throughout the first half.

A notable moment that showed the superior sharpness of Jürgen Klopp’s players came when Leipzig grabbed the ball from a Liverpool corner and had the chance to break.

They showed their prowess at counter-attacks more than a few times last season and it seemed to be one of those moments here. Domenik Szobozslai’s cross to Christopher Nkunku, however, was cleverly cut by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to cover at least 30 meters more than the France international. With more than two weeks to go until the start of the season, Liverpool’s sharpness bodes well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rushed in to beat Christopher Nkunku on the ball – he had to travel at least 30 meters further than the France international

Mohamed Salah looks focused

One of the smartest things a club has done so far this summer is for Liverpool to tie Salah to a new contract.

His contract dispute rumbled at the end of last season and it had the real aura of something that could destabilize both the club and the player en route to another season.

However, as it was an announcement that came earlier this month, it meant Salah would remain with the club. It seems to have had a positive impact on the attacker, who looked focused and sharp throughout this encounter.

With Salah one of the more high-profile players not to make it to Qatar in late autumn, Liverpool fans can certainly expect another big season from their talisman.

Mohamed Salah scored his goal very well and threatened RB Leipzig during the first half

Can Kostas Tsimikas challenge Andy Robertson for a starting spot this year?

Twelve months ago that would have been one of the more ridiculous statements. However, it is now possible that Klopp will call on his Greek left back more often this season.

A pivotal moment last season, when he shot the winning penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, showed that he is trusted by Liverpool’s coaching staff and, if he continues to impress, could challenge Robertson.

Robertson barely touched the ball in the first half and certainly didn’t look the sharpest player on the Liverpool side. However, Tsimikas seemed like a player on a mission when he was introduced and you could imagine that mission is to try and wrestle the Scotland captain’s starting left-back spot.

Kostas Tsimikas enjoyed his best moment in a Liverpool shirt yet with his penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup final – it could mean he’s ready to challenge Andy Robertson

Of course, many in Liverpool’s roster felt real grief at the end of last season, missing out on the Premier League by a point and then being beaten by Real Madrid in Paris on a difficult night on a number of levels for the club.

However, Robertson’s fears were compounded by Scotland being convincingly beaten by Ukraine in Hampden to ensure they would not go to Qatar this winter. Could that have an impact on him this season? We will have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure, Tsimikas will be ready for any decline in form.

The coming season will be a team game

Klopp, not one to hide his feelings about elite football’s downright ridiculous schedule, is unlikely to be happier this season because of both the World Cup being held and the internationals being held in September.

The pressure on a huge number of Liverpool squad this season is something that has probably never been seen before. Eight days after the end of the World Cup, they play again, a week before the start.

With the arrival of five substitutions, something Klopp has campaigned relentlessly for since it was introduced as a Covid measure during Project Restart, more players are likely to get opportunities.

Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho, who were both introduced in the second half and both grabbed assists, could take advantage of the overcrowded schedule this year.