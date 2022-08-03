The five things Anthony Albanese ‘was caught not knowing’ this year

Anthony Albanese has been roasted in parliament for the five things he ‘didn’t know’ in the past four months.

The prime minister was hit with a rhetorical zinger during Question Time on Wednesday by Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley over his blunders.

“In the last four months alone, you’ve been caught not knowing the out-of-pocket rate, not knowing the unemployment rate, not knowing Australia’s borders were open, not knowing your own NDIS policies, and prioritizing the CFMEU over women’s safety at work,” she began.

“Now that you’ve been caught giving families false hopes about a $275 cut in their utility bills, why don’t you confess and apologize to struggling Australians?”

Ms Ley initially claimed the Prime Minister had been caught ‘not knowing how to protect women safely in workplaces’ but was told to reformulate her question according to Parliament’s rules.

Mr. Albanian, as he often does when asked about his plan to cut his $275 utility bill, ignored the question and gave the coalition boat.

“There is one day in particular that has stayed with me over the past four months. It’s May 21,” he said, referring to his election victory.

The prime minister used the four-month portion of the question to weigh up what he’d been up to since he was elected, calling his government one that “really governs, rather than engaging in tacky sheep politics every day.”

Ms Ley intervened to complain about ‘all that screaming in a family-friendly parliament’, and Mr Albanese reveled in ‘I’ve had worse four months’.

The opposition has repeatedly asked Mr Albanian about the $245 Labor policy since Parliament’s resumption last Tuesday, and he has never given a clear answer.

He was asked during question time on both Monday and Tuesday this week, and on both occasions turned to either repeat his climate change plan or bashing the opposition – or both.

Ms Ley’s first two points related to an infamous April 11 press conference where he nearly derailed his election campaign in the first week.

The Labor leader was asked if he knew what the cash rate was but dodged the question by saying ‘We can do the old question and answer with over 50 different numbers’.

He was later asked what the national unemployment rate is. He tried to guess, but was wrong.

“The national unemployment rate right now is… I think it’s 5.4… sorry. I’m not sure what it is,’ he said.

The unemployment rate was then four percent, the lowest since 2008.

This disastrous press conference dominated headlines all week and made the first week of the campaign a write-off, but it bounced back and won the election.

A week later, Mr Albanese made another blunder when he said Australia’s borders were still closed because of Covid, having opened them two months earlier.

Albanian falsely said on ABC News that the closed border helped cut unemployment to four percent.

Host Lisa Millar asked him, “Just two days before an election campaign, and an unemployment rate this low is sure to boost the government’s argument about how they run the economy?”

The Labor leader replied: ‘Our borders are closed, Lisa. Our borders are closed. People take it hard.

Mr Albanese clarified hours later in a press conference that he meant the borders: goods Closed.

“The borders were closed. The borders were closed,” he said.

“And I got a question about skills shortages, and one of the things the business community is saying is that they were affected by the fact that the borders were closed.

Three weeks after the election, Mr Albanian had another disastrous press conference where he had to get a cheat sheet from an adviser about his own policies.

The prime minister was asked about his six-point national disability insurance plan on May 3 when he was lost.

All he could say was ‘we put people at the center of the NDIS’ before a reporter yelled, ‘You don’t know your own policies, Mr Albanian’.

After a few more questions on various topics, Mr. Albanese got off the camera and journalists saw an adviser hand him a document.

Reporters immediately accused the Labor leader of handing over the NDIS policy document detailing the plan.

“You just got a policy document,” said one journalist.

“Is that the six-point plan there?” asked another.

“That’s not right,” said Mr. Albanian with a wry smile, shaking his papers. Then he read out the six-point plan.

