The five ‘saboteurs’ try to derail Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid: GOP leader’s allies push back

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is facing a revolt within his caucus that could derail his bid for the gavel after Republicans won only a slim majority in the November midterm elections.

McCarthy and his allies warn that if they fail to unite around him, the door could be open for Democrats to choose their choice of House Speaker — a role second in the line of succession in the White House.

“If we play floor games, the Democrats can ultimately choose who the Speaker is,” he told Newsmax Monday night.

But it’s not Democrats giving the California legislature a headache right now — it’s members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who are complaining that McCarthy hasn’t run far enough to the right to meet their sweeping demands.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin called out “five saboteurs” from the Republican Party by name on his Tuesday night show who have said or suggested they will vote against McCarthy.

With just a few races left, Republicans currently hold 220 seats — just over the 218 threshold needed to form a majority in the House.

CBS News expects them to get another one, meaning McCarthy can afford to lose up to three Republicans to still win the gavel.

Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia and Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina have all said definitively that they will not support the GOP leader.

Rep. Montana’s Matt Rosendale has also indicated that he could oppose McCarthy.

House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders — their speaker. They have yet to do it, because of five idiots in the House of Representatives, who are Republicans, who don’t have an alternate candidate that can even come close to a majority,” Levin said Tuesday night.

The conservative commentator accused the five lawmakers of “playing right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats.”

“These five don’t have a plan, so they’re sabotaging conservatives,” Levin said.

McCarthy has also found an unlikely ally in conservative Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has broken away from her faction to strongly support the GOP leader.

Their core argument lies in the possibility of Democrats teaming up with more moderate Republicans to select a House Speaker who would be the opposite of what the GOP right-wing hopes for.

McCarthy’s allies have effectively warned that giving up his leadership bid would be tantamount to shooting themselves in the foot.

DailyMail.com has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.

Arizona Representative Andy Biggs has said he firmly opposes McCarthy as Speaker and even challenged him for the top leadership position earlier this month – though he was soundly defeated

Biggs, who lost to McCarthy in a landslide during the House GOP’s recent leadership vote, told a conservative podcast this week that there are 20 Republicans he believes are a “pretty hard no” to the current leader.

McCarthy earlier this month defeated the Arizona legislature 188-31, with five caucus members not voting.

Gaetz, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, has been vocally opposing McCarthy’s bid as speaker for weeks.

He told reporters at a House Freedom Caucus meeting earlier this month that McCarthy was “not my first choice.” Gaetz has instead pushed for leading House Judiciary member Jim Jordan of Ohio to take the role – in which Jordan has indicated he has no interest in it.

“I can be very persuasive,” Gaetz told reporters.

He told Conservative host Charlie Kirk before the Nov. 15 leadership vote, “There are definitely at least five people, actually a lot more than that, who would rather be waterboarded by Liz Cheney than vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.”

“He’s fun to watch on TV, he’s a very smart debater — completely useless,” Mark Levin said of Gaetz on Tuesday night.

Representatives Ralph Norman (left) and Bob Good (right) have also suggested they oppose McCarthy

Rep. Matt Rosendale left the door open to potentially backing McCarthy, though he said in an earlier interview that it would take “extreme circumstances” to win his support.

South Carolina’s Norman was coy with reporters at the same event when asked about the likelihood of McCarthy becoming Speaker.

“We’ll see who actually serves, we’ll see what the majority, who comes, what things we can agree on – I want a successful country,” he said.

The South Carolina Republican told Politico in early November that he opposes McCarthy but would rather not vote against him and will likely just vote “present” if he shows up at all.

Montana’s Matt Rosendale has not definitively ruled out voting for McCarthy, but his office told Puck News it would only support him under “extreme circumstances.”

He has called for McCarthy to broaden house rules to give rank and file members more power than the top-down leadership approach the Democrats have taken.

Rep. Bob Good told Steve Bannon’s War Room show on Nov. 25 that there was “no way” he would endorse McCarthy as a speaker.

“We can do better, there are a lot of good quality candidates,” said Good.