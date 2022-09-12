The five motivational words and phrases Virgin CEO Richard Branson attributes to his success

<!–

Billionaire Richard Branson has revealed the simple yet sweet phrase his father said every day and adopted it to stay positive and motivated.

Virgin’s CEO says the three words: ‘Isn’t life great?’ when he wakes up to center him and start his day in a positive light.

In his monthly newsletter on LinkedIn, Richard answered a fan-submitted question, “What words keep you centered and motivated when you wake up?” and gave his five mantras he lives by, including “Screw it, let’s do it” and “Only a fool never changes his mind.”

Virgin CEO Richard Branson (pictured) has revealed five phrases he says to himself to keep him centered and motivated, including “Screw it, let’s do it” and “Isn’t life great?”

The 72-year-old said his father, Edward Branson, who died in 2011 at the age of 93, was alive and would say every day: ‘Isn’t life great’.

“Daddy loved almost everything and taught me how to find the positive in every situation,” wrote Richard.

“It’s a wonderful way to approach life and it’s helped me see challenges as opportunities.”

A saying Richard said he has uttered “countless times” in his life is “Wrong it, let’s do it,” because he likes to take risks, both in his personal and business life, claiming that this is ” the best way to grow’.

The 72-year-old’s father Edward Branson (pictured), who died in 2011 at the age of 93, lived on and said ‘Isn’t life great’ every day

The business magnate said he could never have launched Virgin Records or Virgin Atlantic if he hadn’t “thrown his hands in the air” and said those words over and over.

“If someone offers you a great opportunity, but you’re not sure you can do it, say yes and think about how to do it later! Life is so much more fun,” he said.

One phrase Richard said “really stuck with him” is “You miss 100 percent of the times you don’t wave” — something his mom would say “over and over.”

He said that as a child he was encouraged to give everything its best chance by his mother who “practized what she preached.”

In her youth, Richard’s mother Eve, who died in 2019, disguised herself as a boy to take gliding lessons, enlisted in the Women’s Royal Naval Service or WRENS in World War II and toured Germany as a ballerina after the war.

Five sentences that Richard Branson lives by 1. Screw it, let’s do it 2. You miss 100 percent of the time you don’t wave 3. Only a fool never changes his mind 4. Isn’t life great? 5. You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over

“She showed us how exciting life is when you work hard and try everything. Whenever I feel put off by a prospect but know it’s the right step to take, I repeat Mom’s words in my mind,” the Virgin group’s financier wrote.

Something Richard said that motivated him to get out of bed every morning is the “exciting” prospect of learning something new, and he reminds himself, “Only a fool never changes his mind.”

“I try to tell myself this every day so I don’t get stuck in my ways and shut myself off from learning something new. In almost every conversation I have, I’m reminded of how much I still have to learn,” he said.

Richard’s last mantra is, “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.”

He said he learned the phrase when he dropped out of school at age 16 and because of his dyslexia “has never been so good at following rules,” but learned most in life through first-hand experience.

Early on Virgin, Richard said he and his team were “total rookies” in business, as the name implies, and “a bunch of kids learning in this place,” but finding their own path to success.

“This ‘strategy’ served us well because we quickly realized that you don’t learn to walk by following rules, you learn by doing and falling over,” he said.

‘In this way a small child learns to walk by trying, falling and trying again and again. I’m not a rebellious teenager anymore, but I’m still throwing out the rulebooks.”