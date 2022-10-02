The five DIY dental hacks you should NEVER try

A dentist has slammed some of TikTok’s most popular DIY dental hacks as dangerous, claiming that many of them will end up ruining your smile.

From filing your teeth into a ‘perfect’ shape to using a magic eraser to remove stubborn stains, there seems to be a hack for every cosmetic dentistry.

But most of the cheap tricks will actually ruin your teeth and can cost thousands to repair, said veteran dentist Dr. Heath Fraser for FEMAIL.

People are using TikTok to share their DIY dental hacks, including filing down their own teeth and using rubber bands to ‘straighten them’, but experts warn it could cause lasting damage

The Queensland-based explained while some of the hacks have been around for a long time, the fact that they are now being broadcast over TikTok is concerning.

“TikTok amasses over one billion active monthly users, many of whom are young and impressionable, and has enormous influential reach over the minds and decision-making behaviors of its target audiences,” he said.

‘In recent years, dental health trends have been published on the platform and seen by millions of users: these include teeth whitening with toxic cleaning products, DIY teeth shaping and encouraging users to self-treat cosmetic procedures after seeing ‘fantastic’ aesthetic results from other users on the app,’ he said.

Adding that anyone who follows the trends is not only putting their smile at risk – but in many cases, their overall health.

Dr. Fraser has been in the dental industry for over 15 years and wants people to understand that treatments used in clinics are thoroughly tested and continually updated to ensure they are safe and effective.

They are also performed by highly trained doctors.

Dr. Heath Fraser, pictured, told FEMAIL the top five DIY trends on TikTok are dangerous and will lead to huge problems

The popular TikTok hacks, including using a nail file to achieve your preferred tooth shape, are not.

Nail file shaping hack

In one video, a woman can be seen saying ‘no’ over and over as she files down her teeth.

She went on to claim that the video was recorded two years before she uploaded it on TikTok – and she ‘loves her smile’ and has had no negative side effects from the DIY job.

Dr. Fraser researched the trend and said that while people were initially happy with the results, they complained of tooth sensitivity over time.

This is because they wear down the enamel, ultimately leading to increased cavities, discoloration and damage including chips and cracks.

‘Using an object to intentionally erode the surface of a tooth is highly irresponsible; once tooth enamel is removed, it is impossible to regenerate,” he said,

Using TikTok hacks is more likely to lead to serious dental problems in the long run – including permanently stained and cracked teeth

“Even when performed in the dental chair by a professional, patients risk eroding their tooth enamel.

“Patients who try DIY tooth shaping may require invasive procedures such as fillings, crowns, veneers and even root canals to address the erosion problem.”

Raw coal brushing

Cool teeth products have become a phenomenon across a number of social platforms.

Many TikTok users have detailed their experience using activated charcoal to whiten their teeth, showing significantly brighter before-and-after results.

But there is a risk of discoloration and damage with long-term use, he explained.

“Ironically, while initial results may reveal whiter teeth, using highly abrasive surfaces against teeth will wear down the enamel and expose the yellow dentin underneath, making them look permanently yellower,” he said.

Some people have started using magic erasers to achieve a pearly white smile – but Dr. Fraser says this will also do nothing but ruin your teeth in the long run.

Using a magic eraser

A video showing the magic easer trend racked up 400,000 views in a matter of hours – with dozens of people commenting to say they planned to try the hack at home.

Dr. Fraser said using something like a magic eraser might seem to work – but it leads to yellowing in the long term

Several commented after testing it, praising the trick and saying they have ‘no regrets’ about using the eraser on their teeth.

“Similar to charcoal brushing, the magic eraser wears away a stained layer of enamel with a highly abrasive surface, and while this may make teeth appear whiter initially in a short TikTok video, the long-term consequences of wearing down enamel result in discolored, sensitive and, in rare cases, cracked or chipped teeth,’ he said.

The next teeth whitening hack is to brush with peroxide.

Brushing with peroxide

This became a huge trend after a TikTok influencer bought the chemical from the supermarket and applied it directly to her teeth.

The woman said the chemical is often found in dentist-approved whitening kits, insinuating that it is safe. But Dr. Fraser says that’s far from the truth.

“Using high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide on your teeth and gums poses an irreversible risk to the health of your teeth and can lead to tooth sensitivity, irritated gums and lips,” he said.

“Having whiter teeth does not necessarily correlate with healthy teeth, and patients should prioritize their oral health to avoid painful consequences,” he added.

The last TikTok hack that Dr. Phrases hated, are DIY braces.

DIY rubber band braces

He understands having straight teeth is a priority for many Australians, but says it should always be left to a professional.

Dr. Fraser says the rubber band has been popular because of the high cost of braces – but adds it is likely to cost more in the long run.

One such video showed a man attaching a traditional set of braces to his teeth using Gorilla glue.

The video was viewed by more than ten million people, showing how quickly ‘bad information’ can spread on the platform.

Some people use do-it-yourself brace kits—but Dr. Fraser says these kits are only effective when used by a professional – and should never be attached with Gorilla Glue

“The thin, tight elastic bands used by social media users can penetrate the gum and severely damage the soft tissue in your mouth, ultimately leading to serious irreversible damage, including your tooth falling out the root,” he said.

And while your teeth will probably move, says Dr. Say that the result will not necessarily be better, aesthetically speaking.

Gorilla glue is ‘next-level’ according to the dentist.

“Using toxic substances and trying to administer your own braces can also lead to serious health consequences such as severe poisoning and tooth loss,” he said.

