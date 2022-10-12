The five biggest threats to West Africa’s oceans, and what to do about them

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The natural resources that make up ocean ecosystems can play an important role in the socioeconomic growth and development of nations.

West Africa has a variety of marine and coastal ecosystems, found in the Atlantic Ocean. This is one of the most diverse and economically important fishing zones in the world and provides income for many through fishing, shipping, logistics and mining.

But unregulated and unsustainable exploitation has seriously damaged ecosystems. Threats come from land-based sources of pollution, insecurity and piracy, illegal and harmful fishing practices and climate change.

These multiple stressors have a negative impact on the ecological integrity and health of West Africa. They are causing alarming declines in fish stocks, loss of coral reefs and seashells, coastal erosion, ocean acidity and rising sea levels.

I have been working as a marine biologist for over 20 years and have conducted numerous surveys in the Nigerian coastal waters. During this period I have seen the impact of natural processes and human development. It is vital that scientists like me highlight the biggest challenges that West African countries must focus on to save the ocean.

The ocean produces more than half of the world’s oxygen and absorbs 50 times more carbon dioxide than the atmosphere. His health is the key to survival.

1. Plastic waste

Millions of tons of plastic leak from wells on land annually in the oceans.

The pollution of marine ecosystems in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea by plastic and associated contaminants has adverse effects.

In a recent study, we showed how ingesting plastic fragments affects crabs. We examined the implications for food security and the growth and productivity of marine resources. We saw that the ingestion of plastic led to reduced food intake, retarded growth, cell damage and abnormal behavior in aquatic organisms.

There is an urgent need to effectively manage plastic waste, replace single-use plastics and introduce plastic-free alternatives in West Africa.

2. Oil spill and oily waste

Exploration and exploitation of oil resources in oil-rich countries like Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria is another major threat. It has led to leakage of crude oil and petroleum products and discharge of untreated waste and chemicals in marine ecosystems. These substances are an important source of potentially toxic heavy metals in the ocean.

In a recent study, we reported high concentrations of heavy metals in tissues of edible aquatic snails (gastropods). This has implications for the health of human consumers in the event of possible bioaccumulation and biomagnification.

Sabotage, bunkering (loading ships with oil) and equipment failure are also risks.

The regular use of chemicals in port cleaning operations can lead to certain trace elements that ecosystems cannot cope with.

The monitoring and prevention of these risks should be improved.

3. Illegal Fishing

Extensive theft of local fish by foreign trawlers has left communities poorer.

The unregulated and continuous exploitation of the local fishery has led to: overfishing of more than 50% of the fishery stock. Reports show that once common fish species, such as the bluefin tuna, are increasingly under threat. Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is costing the economies of West African countries up to $2.3 billion per year.

Illegal fishing is rapidly becoming a regional crisis. Governments must strictly enforce appropriate sanctions.

Conservationists advocate the creation of vast marine reserves to protect the biodiversity of the oceans.

4. Ocean Acidity

Ocean acidity or ocean acidification is a decrease in the ocean pH over an extended period of time. It is caused by the absorption of carbon dioxide (CO₂), a greenhouse gas emitted by human activities. The average ocean pH is now about 8.1, which is basic (or alkaline). But as the ocean absorbs more carbon dioxide, the pH drops and the ocean becomes more acidic.

This has contributed to the loss of corals on a global scale as their calcium skeletons are impaired by more acidic water. This erodes and also affects the formation of shellfish shells.

Thus, it has triggered changes in relative species dominance, potentially leading to ecosystem shifts in coastal waters of West Africa.

Every West African country should take simple steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Bioinvasion

Invasive species of plants, animals and microbes are among the greatest threats to the world oceans. Shipping and maritime activities are responsible for most accidental translocations of species worldwide. More than 80% of the volume of international trade is carried by: sea. The percentage is even higher for developing countries, including Nigeria, which has a coastline of approximately 852 km.

Ship ballast water (retained in ships for stability) is a main vector. It aids the proliferation of toxic phytoplankton and the occurrence of algae bloom that produce toxic substances that are harmful to aquatic animals.

Invasive species often adapt quickly to new areas because they can tolerate a wide range of environmental conditions, grow very quickly, are often larger, are carnivorous and reproduce faster than endemic species.

The spread of the invasive South American water hyacinth, Eichhornia crassipes, for example, is damaging transport links in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria. It forms a thick mat that hinders navigation and stops fishing.

What to do about it?

Steps are underway to address these hazards. Four protocols have been adopted by 22 parties to the Convention of Abidjan:

Through awareness campaigns ordinary people can learn 10 simple things they can do anytime, anywhere to help save the oceans.

Coastal states in the West African sub-region where the maritime sector is critical to the economy should lead the transformation to a more resilient and sustainable ocean through the blue economy. The blue economy promotes economic growth, social inclusion and livelihood maintenance, while preserving the environment.

We must enforce international laws to stop plastic pollution from fishing vessels

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.