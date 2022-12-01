The first color version of the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statues at Florence’s Duomo is now available

Florence’s Duomo continues to reveal new secrets – restorations revealed traces of once-hidden color on the marble sculptures of the Virgin and Child and Adoring Angles.

While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams discovered the brown iris of Mary’s left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the dress worn by the Christ Child.

Museum directors had long believed that the statues were made of natural white marble to match the exterior of the Duomo of white, pink and green marble, experts never imagined there would be such a color.

The restoration, which cleaned 10,000 square feet of the cathedral, found that a layer of brown oxalate had been applied to the marble to protect the structure, but it also covered up the colors.

The spectacular find suggests that other sculpture groups around the church may also have colors that have yet to be revealed.

Restorations began in September 2021 and focused on the north face, as this area has been heavily affected by erosion from storm runoff, surface debris deposits, black sulfuric deposits and bird droppings

Also called the Cathedral of Florence or the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the Duomo was the world’s largest church when it was consecrated in 1436 – it has a capacity of 30,000 people.

Construction began in 1293 but was not completed for over 140 years as architects left, died and expanded the construction of the dome, which took longer to complete.

However, the dome is an iconic feature of the Duomo, with two layers: an inner shell that expands its diameter and a parallel outer shell to protect it from the weather.

About 24 stone semi-arches support both shells or ribs, which taper and meet at an open stone compression ring at the top.

Florence’s Duomo, also known as Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral, is located in Duomo Square. An estimated 4.5 million people visit the cathedral

Only eight ribs are visible on the outside, giving the dome an octagonal shape reminiscent of the nearby 11th-century Baptistery of San Giovanni.

The Madonna and Child with adoring angels stands directly above the grand front door and the statues have been part of Florence’s history for centuries.

This is because Fra Filippo Lippi, who lived in Florence in the 14th century, was considered the patron saint of Madonna and Child with Two Angels.

He was a monk and a painter who created several works of art using what hangs above the doors of the Duomo.

That is what Timothy Verdon, director of the Duomo Museum, said ANSA

: ‘It reminds us that Florence was a very colorful city at the end of the 14th century and the beginning of the 15th.

“The cathedral also had painted images with gilding on the wings of angels and on clothes – a celebration, then.”

‘A party that we have forgotten and are starting to rediscover.

The bishop of Florence, Giuseppe Betori, said: ‘It may seem strange that so much importance should be placed on the door of a church. But in truth.

‘The door of a church is very important because it is the connection between what is celebrated inside and people’s normal lives.’

From 2017 to the present, the museum has invested more than 1.5 million in restoration projects of the Duomo.

The entire structure is 165 meters long and 44 meters wide. The design includes more than four million bricks and weighs more than 40,000 tons.

And each year, an estimated 4.5 million people gather to see its beauty.