The first bilateral T20I series of Bangladesh and England will start on March 9

England’s first bilateral tour of Bangladesh in six years is confirmed for March 2023. The two sides will play three ODIs and three T20Is over two weeks, taking place in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The three-match ODI series is part of the Super League, a tournament to decide which teams get straight into the 2023 World Cup. Both England and Bangladesh have already qualified. The first two matches are in Dhaka on March 1 and 3, before the third takes place in Chattogram on March 6.

Then Bangladesh and England will play their first bilateral T20I series. The first match is on Chattogram on March 9, before the other two are held in Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

1st ODI: March 1, Dhaka 2nd ODI: March 3, Dhaka 3rd ODI: March 6, Chattograma 1st T20I: March 9, Chattograma 2nd T20I: March 12, Dhaka 3rd T20I: March 14, Dhaka

There was some speculation that the Bangladesh Cricket Board may be reluctant to host England’s highly successful batting line-up at Chattogram. Especially considering that just a few days ago, India introduced a total of more than 400 there.

England is likely to arrive in Bangladesh around February 20. They are scheduled to play two practice matches before the ODI series begins.

ECB Chief Executive Clare Connor was excited to see the two sides playing each other again in a bilateral series after a long time.

“It is exciting that the England men’s white ball team is returning to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016,” he said. “The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this highly anticipated tour will be fantastic. There is great passion for cricket in Bangladesh and we expect a tough challenge against a team that has an excellent record at home.”